News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Make Money Helping Put Homeless Vets in Safe Affordable Homes
XcalibR Real Estate Development to build studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 4-plex dome homes for Veterans in need of safe affordable homes.
XcalibR plans to build dome home communities which will give Veterans in need a safe place to live in individual units designed specifically for Veterans and Vets with disabilities in mind. Each community will include a community center to include a canteen, recreation room, and entertainment areas.
Veterans living in these community will be able to volunteer to manage the community center and coordinate events to include special presentations, self-empowerment sessions, and couseling from local service providers.
XcalibR's immediate financial requirement is geared towards those individuals who are seeking a short-term generous interest opportunity without a long-term commitment to the company. Short-term loans are being offered with the option to convert when XcalibR is PPM compliant.
Investors inquiries are welcomed. See http://GoldwellDomeHomes.com for additional information. To request a Business Overview, use the comments section of the Contact form on the company website.
Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2017