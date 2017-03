Make Money Helping Put Homeless Vets in Safe Affordable Homes

XcalibR Real Estate Development to build studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 4-plex dome homes for Veterans in need of safe affordable homes.

XcalibR Real Estate Development

Contact

Bruce Barbre

***@brucegoldwell.com Bruce Barbre

End

--— a critical time to focus on the challenges faced by many of today's combat veterans, a group that is quickly becoming one of the most vulnerable populations in the country. Today, 74% of post 9/11 combat veterans say they did not have a job when they left the military, and 35% of veterans report that they do not have a permanent place to live, with 18% reporting being homeless within the past 30 days. ~ HomeAid America, Press Release, Nov, 2015.XcalibR plans to build dome home communities which will give Veterans in need a safe place to live in individual units designed specifically for Veterans and Vets with disabilities in mind. Each community will include a community center to include a canteen, recreation room, and entertainment areas.Veterans living in these community will be able to volunteer to manage the community center and coordinate events to include special presentations, self-empowerment sessions, and couseling from local service providers.XcalibR's immediate financial requirement is geared towards those individuals who are seeking a short-term generous interest opportunity without a long-term commitment to the company. Short-term loans are being offered with the option to convert when XcalibR is PPM compliant.Investors inquiries are welcomed. See http://GoldwellDomeHomes.com for additional information. To request a Business Overview, use the comments section of the Contact form on the company website.