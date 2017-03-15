News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Forage Seeds Market worth 17.37 Billion USD by 2022
[135 Pages Report] Forage Seeds Market categorizes the Global Market by Type (Alfalfa, Clover, Ryegrass, and Chicory), Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, and Swine), Species, Origin, Form, and Region
Browse 64 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 135 pages and in-depth TOC on "Forage Seeds Market by Type (Alfalfa, Clover, Ryegrass, and Chicory), Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, and Swine), Species, Origin, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"
The market is driven by factors such as improvement in the quality & quantity of forage crops, increase in livestock population, and enhancement of soil health resulting in improved yield. Moreover, the demand for livestock and livestock product is increasing in export markets, which influences the supply of improved forage for animal production. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various forage seeds that provide essential nutrients to livestock.
Find out more @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.
Alfalfa segment dominated the forage seeds market
Due to its high yield, high content of protein & digestible fiber, and quality, the consumption of alfalfa is high in overall forage seeds market. Alfalfa contains about 15% to 22% crude protein and high volume of 10 different vitamins and is primarily used for feeding cattle, goats, horses, sheep, and dairy cows.
Grasses is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forage seeds market, by species
Grasses include natural grasses for grazing, pasture, and hay crops. With their wide adaptability and long-lived perennial nature, grasses are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Grasslands form an important part in the mixed agricultural systems as they provide a break in the rotational cropping system and provides feed to the livestock; globally, ~60% of the pasture land is categorized as grazing land. Also, it ensures the efficient utilization of land, destruction of weeds, and safety against unusual weather conditions, hence accounting for a fastest growing market.
♦Continuous growth in livestock productivity and support from governments as well as national and international associations key to success in the Asia-Pacific region
High growth was observed in the Asia-Pacific region for the forage seeds market over the past few years. The main reasons for this growth are the increasing livestock production and rising demand for animal feed in the countries of Asia-Pacific. China and India constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Monsanto (U.S.), Land O' Lakes (U.S.), and Advanta Seed Ltd. (India); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include BrettYoung (Canada), Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands)
More Inquiry @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.
MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
Markets and Markets
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
Phone : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Media Contact
Mr. Rohan
1-888-600-6441
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse