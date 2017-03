Forage Seeds Market worth 17.37 Billion USD by 2022

[135 Pages Report] Forage Seeds Market categorizes the Global Market by Type (Alfalfa, Clover, Ryegrass, and Chicory), Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, and Swine), Species, Origin, Form, and Region

The reportForage Seeds Market by Type (Alfalfa, Clover, Ryegrass, and Chicory), Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, and Swine), Species, Origin, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022, The global forage seeds market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.91 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 17.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.81% from 2016 to 2022.The market is driven by factors such as improvement in the quality & quantity of forage crops, increase in livestock population, and enhancement of soil health resulting in improved yield. Moreover, the demand for livestock and livestock product is increasing in export markets, which influences the supply of improved forage for animal production. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various forage seeds that provide essential nutrients to livestock.Due to its high yield, high content of protein & digestible fiber, and quality, the consumption of alfalfa is high in overall forage seeds market. Alfalfa contains about 15% to 22% crude protein and high volume of 10 different vitamins and is primarily used for feeding cattle, goats, horses, sheep, and dairy cows.Grasses include natural grasses for grazing, pasture, and hay crops. With their wide adaptability and long-lived perennial nature, grasses are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Grasslands form an important part in the mixed agricultural systems as they provide a break in the rotational cropping system and provides feed to the livestock; globally, ~60% of the pasture land is categorized as grazing land. Also, it ensures the efficient utilization of land, destruction of weeds, and safety against unusual weather conditions, hence accounting for a fastest growing market.♦Continuous growth in livestock productivity and support from governments as well as national and international associations key to success in the Asia-Pacific regionHigh growth was observed in the Asia-Pacific region for the forage seeds market over the past few years. The main reasons for this growth are the increasing livestock production and rising demand for animal feed in the countries of Asia-Pacific. China and India constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016.This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Monsanto (U.S.), Land O' Lakes (U.S.), and Advanta Seed Ltd. (India); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include BrettYoung (Canada), Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands), Allied Seed LLC (U.S.), AMPAC Seed Company (U.S.), and Imperial Seed Ltd. (Canada).