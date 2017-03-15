News By Tag
PODS® Shows How Decluttering Helps Homes Quickly Sell
Before you put your home on the market, first clear the household's everyday clutter that takes focus away from your careful home staging. PODS offers tips for staging:
n Declutter: Allow prospective buyers to see more of the home and less of what's stacked up in it. When clutter is cleared and a home is staged beautifully, it helps potential buyers imagine themselves in the space.
n Remove Half From the Property: As HGTV notes, when professional stagers prep a home for market, they often whisk away as much as half the owner's furnishings, and the house looks much bigger for it.
n Transform Rooms: Once you have spaces opened up from junk, rearrange furniture accordingly. Organize furniture, artwork, or other memorabilia in the visually appealing coordination of threes. If there's more than three, consider storing items.
n Focus on the Kitchen and Bathrooms: They have a lot to do with the resale value of your home. Replace vinyl flooring, refinish wood floors, or lay new tile for the maximum return on your investment.
How PODS unique containers and services can help you sell your next home. PODS moving and storage methods provide cost-effective ways to stage and sell homes:
n Accessibility – PODS will drop off a container and store it when filled.
n Storage of Clutter – On-site or off-site storage of all those large or unruly household items. Clear houses, yard, and other living spaces of personal items so the house structure shines through.
n Flexible Solutions – By storing items for staging with PODS, there's the additional benefit of the container already being pre-packed and ready to move to the next house.
n Help In Between Homes – Often times a family will sell their house prior to closing on their new home. With a PODS container, they can store their belongings until they are ready to move to their next home, and bridge the previously stressful gap between homes.
"Home staging is an incredibly important part of selling a home," said Steve Yapp,owner of local PODS Moving and Storage. "PODS moving containers offer the best, most flexible solution to all that clutter that can get in the way of a beautiful house showing."
About PODS
Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
Dedicated to the local community, Yapp's franchises have donated hundreds of PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.
A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities. PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK.
Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 170,000 PODS containers in service.
For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com. (http://www.mylocalpods.com/
