The BEYA Emerald Honors and Trailblazers Dinner Has A New Name

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Black

• Awards Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Baltimore - Maryland - US Subject:

• Awards

End

--Baltimore, November 2016 —The Emerald Honors and Science Spectrum Trailblazers Dinner at the BEYA STEM Conference has a new name. The INNOVATORS IN STEM AWARDS will headline outstanding nominees working in many different science, technology, engineering, and math fields. They range from acoustics to zoology, including astronomy, biochemistry, biology, biomedical science, clinical science, genetics, nanotechnology, physics, and sports science."In addition to continuing to recognize our Scientist of the Year, we are celebrating innovation in a host of other fields as well as recognizing the top companies that have innovative STEM programs," said Eric Price, vice president of recruitment and training at Career Communications Group (CCG).CCG, the company behind the annual BEYA STEM Conference now in its third decade, launched the Emerald Honors at the 2004 BEYA STEM Conference. Past scientists of the year include John Brooks Slaughter, Ph.D., professor of education, USC Rossier School of Education; Dr. Isaiah Blanskon, former senior scientist at NASA Glenn Research Center, Abhijit Mahalanobis, a senior fellow at Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Dr. Victor R. McCrary, vice president for Research and Economic Development at Morgan State University.Scientist of the YearThe Scientist of the Year has a long-term record of science and engineering expertise and accomplishments. In addition to scientific manuscripts, journal, and conference articles, they have received peer recognition and their work has yielded patents and pending patents. Along with leading a multiethnic, multicultural, and multinational workforce, they have served as technical monitors for universities, chaired advisory committees, and established research programs and curricula.Innovators AwardsInnovator Awards are given to talents who have engineered innovative concepts or helped to advance the physical and chemical science fields while transforming technology. They direct research and development groups, where some of the best and brightest minds create innovative ideas and solutions.Innovator in ScienceAn innovator in science has received peer recognition for groundbreaking research. They have earned patents and contributed to technologies that will continue to lead to major advancements. They are talented scientists or engineers, who produce thriving efforts and help the next generation to achieve success as bench scientists and research analysts.Innovator in Corporate Stem ProgramInnovators in corporate STEM programs have made significant contributions to an organization's efforts to increase participation of underrepresented groups in science, engineering, and technology. They lead efforts to create public-private partnerships that enhance scientific, technical and creative talent at historically black colleges and universities. They also help to position administrative and HR functions to ensure a world-class, diverse workforce.Innovator in MedicineAn innovator in medicine awards are given to individuals who have developed, patented and/or launched a product or service. in biomedical research, basic research, bench science, applied research, or translational research conducted to aid and support the development of knowledge in the field of medicine.Innovator in Industrial InternetIndividuals who get this award have found innovative ways to integrate complex physical machinery with networked sensors and software. They are increasing industrial competitiveness by advancing science, standards, and/or technology.Innovator in TechnologyNominees for this category are inventors or co-inventors of technology leading to the development of products yielding sales or granted patents. They have helped advance knowledge in the application of scientific knowledge for practical purposes, especially in industry.Innovator in MusicInnovators in music fuel creativity and drive technology. They are both artists and scientists, capable of vision and technical know-how. They also help the young and budding musicians perform better thanks to the discoveries and understandings of science.Corporate AwardsThis award is given to organizations and individuals who are leveraging expertise to increase R&D grants, contracts, and influence R&D policy. They work to increase the level of sponsored R&D funding to medical, science, and engineering and assist in setting strategy for promoting innovation.