Gulet Blue Industry Break Charter Sales Records in Greece
The neighboring Dodecanese islands in Greece have taken the biggest piece of the total volume of blue cruise charter sales this season.
In the last two years there has been a decline in charter sales from ports in Turkey. Despite this decline, there are still healthy bookings numbers for 2017, according to Mirya Yachting Turkey. "There is a positive outlook for 2017 and we are not only receiving bookings for itineraries in Turkey from local tourists but also from old and new clients from the USA, Canada, Australia and Europe - who know that it is still safe to enjoy a gulet holiday in Turkey", explains Mr. Baris, official at Mirya Yachting Turkey.
"Most of the charters will begin from the ports of Kos and Rhodes. Guests will have the choice to either travel in the North Dodecanese all the way up to Patmos, or sail in the southern islands as far down to Halki. We even have a few charters from Samos. The Greek island ports will be super busy this summer, right until October we expect and this is excellent news for the Turkish gulet industry and also good news and more business for the vendors in the Greek islands", says Ms. Melissa from Mirya Yachting Canada.
"Gulet holidays continue to retain strong interest and the preferred holiday style because it caters to all budgets, all types of groups, great for children and families, and one of the best ways to enjoy the treasures of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas", says Mr. Baris.
Just when the industry thought to experience a slow season, between continued charters sales in Turkey and recording breaking bookings for the Greek islands, it looks like it's just another successful gulet charter season for 2017.
