News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Assurance Group Names Tania Cordoves Claims Director
"Tania has honed her skills throughout her 13 years in the medical and insurance fields," said Sulma Torres, vice president of administration at PA Group. "We are pleased to welcome her to PA Group as I'm certain her experience with claims management and customer service are the perfect fit for our team."
In her new capacity, Cordoves will direct the claims team and the pre-certification department in the investigation, evaluation, adjudication, cost containment and resolution of claims. Cordoves was previously the claims and medical coordinator manager at PanAmerican Life Insurance in Miami. Additionally, Cordoves held the position of Medical Claims Coordinator for Bupa Latin America for three years.
"Since Tania's arrival at PA Group, she has shown a proactive attitude, always willing to teach and motivate her team members to fulfill their department goals with effectiveness,"
Cordoves earned her economic planning degree from Instituto Politecnico de Economia de la Habana in Havana, Cuba.
About PA Group
From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse