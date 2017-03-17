News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Execute to Win Expands Best in Class Goal-Setting Capability for Maximum Flexibility
With the enhancement of goal-setting and plan features in the ETW application, clients will find maximum adaptability and flexibility to meet their business requirements
The application has four distinct goal types, and three levels of access and interaction for both goals and plans, creating numerous customization options.
"This is a much more robust interpretation of a 'goals and plans' feature than has been displayed by any similar performance management platform, and allows users to incorporate their own goal-setting methodologies during build-out," explains ETW President Ali Parnian.
ETW's new feature set allows for and encourages:
• - Appropriate levels of transparency to company strategy, goals and efforts
• - Consistency of objectives and communications
• - Accountability to actions and efforts
• - Integration of current business processes and methodologies
"As we look toward the future of performance management, we believe it is critical to provide a service to our clients that does not box them in to any one business methodology,"
ETW's goal and plan features, while remaining user-friendly, have the capacity to accommodate any team or organization ranging from a small operation to an enterprise-level organization.
Learn more about ETW's new goals and plans features in their latest communication available here: http://etw.com/
About ETW
ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at http://www.etw.com.
Contact
Celeste Suarez
Execute to Win
***@etw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse