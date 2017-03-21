Preview Of AML Wrestling Presents: Never Enough 2017

Family-friendly pro wrestling comes to Thomasville, NC with former WWE/TNA Star Drew Galloway and your favorite AML Wrestling Stars.

Wrestling Comes To Thomasville, NC

--After the earthquake that rocked Winston-Salem in February, AML Wrestling fans are still feeling the reverberations."Earthquake"is the only proper way to describe the feeling of most fans of America's Most Liked Wrestling as they crowned a new AML Wrestling Champion, Zane Dawson, who pinned longtime champ King Shane Williams to become the new standard-bearer in front of a capacity crowd in Winston-Salem on February 25. The man who has spent the last two and a quarter years terrorizing AML Wrestling fans, fellow wrestlers, and personnel now holds the most important title in the company.If February's "changing of the guard" was a big moment in AML Wrestling history, what will they do for an encore? Fans will find out on March 25 when AML Wrestling Presents: Never Enough from East Davidson High School in Thomasville, NC. Here is the official preview of the big event:Drew Galloway vs. Caleb KonleyThe former WWE standout Galloway faces AML Wrestling's fast-rising star Konley in a match that should tear the house down. Galloway was a standout in WWE and a former TNA Wrestling World heavyweight Champion. Konley defeated PJ Black in February in a jaw-dropping match that may have Konley positioned for a title opportunity. Both men have something to prove. Galloway is bigger and stronger but Konley is quicker and perhaps hungrier.Axton Ray vs. Brandon Scott for the Prestige ChampionshipAxton Ray successfully defended his Prestige championship with a clean pinfall win over former titleholder Jordan Kage in February. After the match, though, he was attacked by his former friend Brandon Scott. Scott blamed Axton for the former's recent losing streak (Scott had lost to Darius Lockhart earlier in the evening) and Axton needed assistance to leave the ring. Axton badly wants revenge, and Scott believes the Prestige championship belongs to him. The match looks like it could go either way.The Xpendables (AML Wrestling Champion Zane Dawson, Elliot Russell, and George South) vs. Caprice Coleman and Da Powah (Big Time Yah and Ian Maxwell).Immediately following Zane Dawson's pinfall win over King Shane Williams, Dawson and his XPendables partners Russell, Sigmon, and South attacked the vanquished King Shane AND Queen Taylor. However, they were quickly interrupted by Da Powah and then Caprice Coleman who chased all four of The XPendables members out of the ring. They officially meet for the first time in six-man action on March 25. Caprice Coleman was the inaugural AML Wrestling Champion and wants the title back. Da Powah wants to establish itself as a team to be reckoned with, and The XPendables want to continue their dominance of AML WrestlingThe Geordie Bulldogs vs. James Ryan and Cam Carter for the AML Tag Team ChampionshipThe AML Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Geordie Bulldogs have been consistently victorious since their Cornette Cup win back in the fall. Here they defend against the new team of James Ryan and Cam Carter, two up –and-coming athletes with something to prove. The Bulldogs are the big favorites here, but both the Bulldogs and AML Wrestling fans know that anything is possible.Darius Lockhart vs. Jason KincaidIn a classic veteran vs. youngster battle, the "Technical Wizard" Jason Kincaid returns to AML Wrestling to face the impressive young Lockhart, who defeated Brandon Scott in February in convincing fashion. How good is Darius Lockhart? A win over Jason Kincaid could put him in the AML Wrestling title picture.Jordan Kage vs. Jax DaneJordan Kage recently lost the AML Prestige Championship to Axton Ray in a TOUGH battle. After unsuccessfully trying to regain the title last month, he faces "Godzilla" Jax Dane, who is a much different kind of opponent. Dane is the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion. A big, power wrestler with a mean streak. This will be his AML Wrestling debut.After the event on March 25th, make the short drive to Franklinton March 26 for the first-ever Big Man Bash Heavyweight Tournament! Big Sean Studd, Jax Dane, Elliot Russell, Billy Brash, Houston Carson, Drew Galloway, Preston Quinn, and CW Anderson are all slated to appear!All of the action goes down Saturday, March 25, 2017, in the East Davidson High School Gym located at 1408 Lake Road in Thomasville, NC. Doors open at 5:30pm for rows 1-3 or for those with a Drew Galloway Meet & Greet, 6:00pm for General Admission with a 7pm bell time. Each child 10 and under are FREE with a paid adult. Tickets on sale NOWor get them at the door while they last!