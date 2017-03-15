Singer-songwriter Jeff Livingstone releases new EP 'A Matter of Time'

Jeff Livingstone

-- The singer and songwriter of modern folk music known as Jeff Livingstone has released his anxiously awaited EP record, "A Matter of Time." The album contains seven original Livingstone tracks for an approximate total listening time of 23 minutes. It has been proudly published on his own Livingstone Productions independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Heartfelt, sonorous and bursting with sonic poetry, "A Matter of Time" by Jeff Livingstone paints a comprehensive portrait of this talented multi-instrumentalist from Long Beach, CA.Jeff Livingstone cites as main artistic influences legends ranging from John Lennon and Bob Dylan, to Jeff Tweedy and Mac DeMarco. His own sound focuses on song structure and instrumental mastery without ever seeming forced or pretentious, while keeping the spotlight on the introspective nature of his lyrics and his intimate yet unassuming vocal style.Asked to comment on the overarching message of his record, Livingstone writes: "Reflecting on my experiences, good and bad, throughout my younger years. I also think it is about the process of how those experiences become real and how I can represent those feelings in songs."He has described his latest release as a representation of himself both as a person and as a music artist."This album reflects my most current work," he writes. "It shows my strengths as a musician and my passion for playing multiple instruments including guitar, bass, drums, keys, mandolin, and vocals."Livingstone goes on to explain that the title of the record, "A Matter of Time," has a dual interpretation."'A Matter of Time' comes from the lyrics of the album's opening song, 'On Your Own.' But to me it has another meaning, which is that I have been writing songs and recording my music for years now, and it was only a matter of time before I finally put some music out to the public."Jeff Livingstone's first instrument was the clarinet, which he learned at the age of nine. By 10, he had taught himself guitar, and during his freshman year of high school, he began taking private guitar lessons. By 15 he had begun writing songs, forming bands and performing at local venues. After earning an AA degree in music from Cypress College, he went on to further his music pursuits at the California State University of Fullerton.Today, Livingstone enjoys performing as a guitarist, bassist, drummer, and mandolin player. When he is not recording original music in his home studio, he teaches private music lessons and performs locally in groups, including his band, Brown Stone Love."A Matter of Time" by Jeff Livingstone becomes available online worldwide beginning 24 March 2017.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com