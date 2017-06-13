 
News By Tag
* Westerns
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Midlothian
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Western Readers Demand Two Thompson Novels Per Month From Outlaws

Paul L. Thompson accounted for 20% of Western sales in the top one hundred during the month of May. Thompson, one of the biggest Western sellers of the year, must release two books per month to keep up with demand.
 
 
Over 5 million pages read by Paul L. Thompson in May
Over 5 million pages read by Paul L. Thompson in May
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced earlier this week by Western publishing house Outlaws Publishing that demand for Paul L. Thompson product was stronger than ever. The Texas-based company has been forced to release two books per month from their superpower seller Paul L. Thompson during the year of 2017.

Thompson, who has been writing for over twenty years, has become a firm favorite with the Western readership. His books account for 20% of all sales in the Western top 100. Thompson also had the distinction of breaking into the top twenty in foreign territories such as Canada, France and Australia.

"The demand for Thompson product is unprecedented," Outlaws chairman J.C. Hulsey commented last week. "We get letters demanding more books from him. He's a fast writer— and he keeps his standards high. We are very pleased that readers around the world are enjoying this extremely talented writer."

Outlaws Publishing has had a strong showing this year with top twenty bestsellers from C. Wayne Winkle, A.H. Holt, Bruce G. Bennett and a host of their signings. Western sales have been at an all-time high during 2017, a trend that looks set to continue.

You can learn more about Outlaws Publishing by visiting their website at www.outlawspublishing.com. You can learn more about Paul L. Thompson by emailing his press office at JC@outlawspublishing.com.

Contact
J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
End
Source:Outlaws Publishing
Email:***@outlawspublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Westerns
Industry:Books
Location:Midlothian - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Novel Ideas News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share