Western Readers Demand Two Thompson Novels Per Month From Outlaws
Paul L. Thompson accounted for 20% of Western sales in the top one hundred during the month of May. Thompson, one of the biggest Western sellers of the year, must release two books per month to keep up with demand.
Thompson, who has been writing for over twenty years, has become a firm favorite with the Western readership. His books account for 20% of all sales in the Western top 100. Thompson also had the distinction of breaking into the top twenty in foreign territories such as Canada, France and Australia.
"The demand for Thompson product is unprecedented,"
Outlaws Publishing has had a strong showing this year with top twenty bestsellers from C. Wayne Winkle, A.H. Holt, Bruce G. Bennett and a host of their signings. Western sales have been at an all-time high during 2017, a trend that looks set to continue.
You can learn more about Outlaws Publishing by visiting their website at www.outlawspublishing.com. You can learn more about Paul L. Thompson by emailing his press office at JC@outlawspublishing.com.
