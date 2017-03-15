Unicorn Children's Foundations' annual Gala inspired hope & raised awareness

 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Unicorn Children's Foundation is very proud to announce that this year's annual Gala, held at the Boca West Country Club, was a smash hit!  Chaired by Gregory Fried and hosted by former titleholder Miss Florida Teen USA 2016 Gracie Smith, this year saw an encore performance by the acclaimed speed artist Michael Israel, whose performance had the crowd jumping out of their seats with excitement.  His artwork, including pieces of Einstein, Mohammed Ali, and Marilyn Monroe, completely stunned the crowd along with his performance and showmanship.

This event was a celebration of our Foundation, its achievements, and it's invaluable supporters, and as such culminated in a special recognition of honorees who work every day to support, advocate for, and empower individuals with neurodiversity – those who think, communicate, and learn differently:

Gary Collins, Partner at Master Club Advisors, who received the Rosenbloom Shining Star Award for using his position in life to promote awareness of and offer solutions for the struggles of neuro-diverse children.

Abby Wolfe, a student at Boca Raton High, was awarded the Rosenbloom Youth in Service award in recognition of her exceptional volunteer work in her community on behalf of those challenged by autism and related disorders.

Paulette Burdick, Palm Beach County Mayor, received the Grand Ambassador Award in recognition of her extraordinary leadership, passionate advocacy of, and long-standing generosity to the Unicorn Children's Foundation.

The evening also included an induction of Darran Blake, Gail Wasserman and Gwen Taylor into our Visionary Society, an exclusive club that recognizes extraordinary women who are united by their acts of generosity to help kids with special needs excel in the community. These phenomenal ladies were presented with an exclusive gold Kaufmann de Suisse unicorn pin featuring a brilliant diamond eye, representing a beacon of hope.

Guests were treated to an amazing surf & turf dinner, a Silent Auction with fantastic items, live music and dancing provided by the renowned Private Stock Band, and a spectacular and exclusive dessert extravaganza bar to finish off the evening, generously provided by the Boca West Country Club.  All told, Unicorn raised over $240,000 to support awareness, education, acceptance, and opportunity for children and their families diagnosed with special needs.

With 1 of every 6 children affected by some form of intellectual or developmental disability, most of us have experienced the challenges first-hand or know someone who has.  There are a wide range of opportunities to support the mission of the Unicorn Children's Foundation, so please visit our website at http://www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org to learn more.

Finally, a big THANK YOU to this year's supporters and sponsors: Gregory's Fine Jewelry, Silvana & Barry Halperin, Sunshine Health, Simple The Best magazine, Skyjet Private Jet Charter, Gail Wasserman Family Foundation, Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, Toshiba Business Solutions, Valeria Rosenbloom, Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants, Eye On South Florida, Schmidt Family Foundation, Anne & Norman Jacobson, and the Boca West Country Club.

About the Unicorn Children's Foundation

Unicorn Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs children in an effort to help them excel in the community.  For millions of special needs children with developmental, communication and learning challenges, finding a cure is like chasing a rainbow in that a cure remains elusive. The Unicorn Children's Foundation is expanding the collective special needs community to help acknowledge, celebrate and integrate the special qualities possessed by neurodiverse children with Autism, ADHD, Bipolar, Asperger's, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.

Unicorn Children's Foundation
Amy Mann
***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org
