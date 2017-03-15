News By Tag
Dignitas Partners with Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce & Bank of America in Enterprise Growth
Coaching for Growth Program Gains Momentum with Strong Partners
Coaching for Growth will consist of two conferences and four personalized coaching sessions. With personalized advisory, a network of industry experts and the opportunity to pitch their businesses to potential investors, buyers or partners, Coaching for Growth offers a unique experience for any business owner.
Coaching for Growth will be hosting an information session on April 5, 2017 from 2pm – 4pm at 1871 Chicago. Registration for the information session can be found at www.mydignitas.com/
Applications for the 2017 program are officially LIVE. The application deadline is April 17, 2017.
About Dignitas
Founded in 2009, Dignitas is an investment banking firm for founder and family run enterprises. Utilizing a unique perspective and understanding of the human element of business, Dignitas challenges the traditional investment banking experience. For more information about Dignitas please visit our website at: http://www.mydignitas.com.
