News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Serial Entrepreneur Jason Sherman Publishes Startup Book
Jason Sherman, a successful entrepreneur who has been running startups for almost a decade has written his methodologies, tactics, strategies and stories in a book which provides an ideal starting point for entrepreneurs.
"The goal of my book is to help entrepreneurs succeed. The problem with most startup books is that they are written by millionaires who don't even know what word bootstrapping means. I wanted to make sure that everything in the book is easily replicable and that anyone can do it." said author Jason Sherman. "You don't have to be a millionaire, you don't have to be an Ivy League graduate, and you don't need a rich uncle." Sherman teaches most entrepreneurs how to bootstrap their startup and succeed without funding. Landing an investment for a new startup is almost impossible, especially in certain areas of the world. "All I ask is that you are ready to put in some hard work, have patience, and be willing to make mistakes."
Sherman has been mentoring and helping startups around the world for the better part of a decade. During this time he has found that entrepreneurs make the same mistakes repeatedly. His book helps future entrepreneurs avoid those mistakes. "After reading Jason's book, I started my first company. I followed everything in the book and was able to build an MVP, and get my first hundred customers!" said Jalen Whitaker, CEO of Gashuku.tv. "The book is a wealth of knowledge and I'm glad I found it. It's so hard to get realistic advice from startup founders. Strap on your Boots is as realistic as it gets!"
The book is available on Amazon and more information is available at: http://Book.JasonSherman.org - you are able to buy a printed copy of the book or the kindle version or e-book. It is currently circulating various university entrepreneurship programs and tech accelerators worldwide.
Media Contact
2153968577
***@gotoconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse