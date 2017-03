Fashion Week Brooklyn to Hold F/w2017 Press Conference at Brooklyn Borough Hall On Tuesday, March 21

Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams Will Join Fashion Week Brooklyn to Announce Participating Designers, and Show Dates for Their Upcoming FALL/WINTER 2017 Season

-- Fashion Week Brooklyn today, announced its upcoming Fall/Winter 2017 season. A press conference to announce the show schedule, festivities and designers that will be featured this season, will be held at Brooklyn Borough Hall located at 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NYC 11201; on Tuesday, March 21, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams will be joining the event to support the Borough's official Fashion Week.FWBK will announce details for its upcoming runway shows which begins March 25th – April 1st in Brooklyn. This season's Fashion Designers will present a first-look fashion portfolio presentation;followed by supporting remarks by FWBK partners and sponsors.is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m.Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Rick Davy Founder of BK STYLE Foundation, International Relations Director Mike Johnson, and Presenting Sponsor Kings Plaza.Fashion Week Brooklyn will kick-off their Fall/Winter 2017 seasonTuesday, March 21st at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201: FWBK is a bi-annual international collection fashion show founded by the 501(c)(3) non-profit BK|Style Foundation. Since its debut in 2006, FWBK has emerged as one of the leading fashion events showcasing the talent of aspiring and emerging designers from across the globe. For more info about Fashion Week Brooklyn please visit: www.fashionweekbrooklyn.com