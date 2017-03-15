 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Kaminski Capital Advertising Expands into Yuma, Arizona, providing more job opportunities locally

Yuma, AZ,—Kaminski Capital Advertising has expanded into four cities in the last year. And, KCA is continuing the growth into Yuma, Arizona.
 
 
YUMA, Ariz. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- "We're thrilled to be able to help the brands we represent share their important services with consumers in this growing market," said James K, Kaminski Capital Advertising's president. "This is a significant opportunity to help these businesses expand their customer bases."

As for his responsibilities, James will be overseeing operations in Yuma, including all team members and the strategies and campaigns they will be executing. He will also be involved in coaching and training new associates on the company's unique marketing approach.

Kaminski Capital Advertising's Leader Discusses Hiring Objectives

James explained that the increased demand for services is the primary reason for the company to branch out into new regions. "We've been working diligently with the Tucson community and clientele. Because of our growth and success, we have provided job opportunities for many people and brought on several more clients in the last year. Now, we are able to move into the city of Yuma as well, providing more jobs and marketing solutions for those people and businesses in Yuma."

The open positions will be focused on the local Yuma territory and surrounding areas. An opportunity to travel to other locations in Arizona and Southern California would be available to the right candidate. James added "I want people who have a great student mentality, who are dependable and know how to work hard. That's what marketing is…harder you work, the larger the payout (literally and figuratively)."

KCA is a direct marketing firm. Marketing is essentially the middle man between customer service and sales. KCA representatives focus on the needs of consumers by providing them with other options for services and products. In doing so, these consumers will also receive discounts, special future offers, and a gift card.

Candidates interested in openings can visit our website at http://www.kaminskicapital.com for more information on applying. Our launch date in the new territory is scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2017.

Kaminski Capital Advertising, Inc.
***@kaminskicapital.com
Email:***@kaminskicapital.com
