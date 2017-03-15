 
Industry News





eWomenNetwork To Promote Vancouver WA Businesswomen

No glass ceiling here! New women's business networking group declares: "the sky's the limit" for women-owned businesses in Vancouver WA
 
 
eWomenNetwork-Logo-Updated2016-72dpi
eWomenNetwork-Logo-Updated2016-72dpi
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- New Managing Director, Brittani Nelson, has been appointed to lead the Vancouver WAchapter of eWomenNetwork to assist area women in building business relationships and finding new ways to turn networking interactions into new clients and increased sales transactions.

"According to the Small Business Association, women are starting businesses at three times the rate of men in Vancouver WA and account for more than two-thirds of the job market.," said Brittani Nelson, eWomenNetwork's Managing Director in Vancouver WA.  "The Vancouver WA Chapter of eWomenNetwork focuses on the needs of these businesswomen.  Our trademarked 'accelerated networking' expedites the process of building business connections and exchanging resources among other female business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals.  eWomenNetwork is a big business-booster," she said.

"Now, more than ever, women realize that networking is a vital business skill," said Sandra Yancey, Founder and CEO of Dallas-based eWomenNetwork. "Women network differently than men, just as we communicate differently.  eWomenNetwork has created a relationship-building approach that honors how women like to interact in business. We have created our own systems and strategies that produce the opportunities, results and revenue we women need to make our businesses grow and prosper."

The Vancouver WA Chapter of eWomenNetwork now joins 118 other chapters throughout North America, each of which offers monthly Accelerated Networking™ events, as well as frequent Strategic Business Introduction workshops and "Breakthroughs over Breakfast" sessions, for its members and their guests.

Founded in 2000 and sponsored worldwide by Microsoft, American Express OPEN, UPS and Dell, eWomenNetwork is the most-visited women's business Web site and producer of the largest four-day women's business Conference in North America.  The office of the President of the United States recognized eWomenNetwork as one of the top women's business organizations at the forefront of the success of the women's business initiative.

To find out more about eWomenNetwork visit www.ewomennetwork.com.  To find out about upcoming events in Vancouver WA please contact Brittani NelsonManaging Director of the Vancouver WA chapter at BrittaniNelson@eWomenNetwork.com.

Media Contact
Contact: Brittani Nelson 360-356-4570
Email: businessmatchmaker13@gmail.com
3603564570
businessmatchmaker13@gmail.com
