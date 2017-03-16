Bee Flight simulator (Abbeys Flight) launched on iPhone and iPad devices

Learn about these fascinating creatures through active play.

-- Experience what its like to fly through twelve beautifully designed landscapes from a bees point of view. Each level highlighting a different aspect of a bees life: from gathering enough pollen and propolis, to performing waggle dances and keeping the hive warm through a cold winter.The idea first came to Stuart while out running. "I have a lunchtime route which takes me across open fields, through a local golf course, down through a dense forest covered in blue bells in the spring and finally to a large lake. It's my escape from the daily grind. Somehow I wanted to capture that experience and be able to share it with others. On a spring time run and three quarters of the way up the first hill, I was over taken by solitary bee and the simple idea for a bee game seemed to make sense. Luckily I have friends who keep hives near to me. They were invaluable as the idea began to take shape over the many years.My simple hope is that people enjoy it and along the way maybe learn a little."Available now for free on the App Store.Trailerhttps://vimeo.com/209461803