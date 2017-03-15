News By Tag
SaviLinx Awarded HUBZone Certification, Paving Way for Additional Government Contracts
Maine-based contact center company now holds both HUBZone and Women Owned Small Business certifications
"SaviLinx was founded in a HUBZone because we believe in the promise of prosperity that it brings to the region," says Heather Blease, founder and CEO, SaviLinx. "Acquiring HUBZone certification means preferred eligibility for federal contracts, which will allow us to continue to grow soundly, remain profitable, and provide greater financial security and growth opportunities for our dedicated team of agents."
SaviLinx is now eligible to compete for contracts set aside for HUBZone firms and has a 10-percent price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions as well as subcontracting opportunities. The federal government has a goal of awarding three percent of all dollars for federal prime contracts to HUBZone-certified small business concerns. SaviLinx's HUBZone certification process was aided by the SBA and the Maine Congressional delegation, which helped pass legislation expanding employment eligibility criteria.
"Brunswick Landing is quickly becoming a hub of economic activity in the Midcoast region, and this growth is being led by innovative businesses like SaviLinx," says Senator Susan Collins. "I was proud to champion legislation that expanded HUBZone eligibility for small businesses located on former military bases. With this certification, SaviLinx is well positioned to create more jobs for Mainers and continue to grow its business."
"I am delighted that SaviLinx has been granted HUBZone certification by the SBA. I was pleased to work with my colleagues in the delegation to ensure that the eligibility criteria for this program were revised so companies located at Brunswick Landing could participate,"
SaviLinx becomes the first HUBZone-certified company headquartered at Brunswick Landing, the site of the former Brunswick Naval Station. SaviLinx chose Brunswick Landing for its rich talent pool of people who possess a strong work ethic and access to a secure technological infrastructure. The area qualified as a HUBZone after the 2011 closure of the Brunswick Naval Station that left 1,000 unemployed.
To become HUBZone certified a company must be a certified small business, be owned at least 51 percent by U.S. citizens, be located in a HUBZone, and have at least 35 percent of its staff reside in within the HUBZone. Learn more about HUBZone eligibility:
About SaviLinx
SaviLinx provides outsourced business process, technical support, and marketing services that help companies create profitable relationships, scale with ease, and grow revenues. The combination of skilled professionals, industry knowledge, and advanced technology is the SaviLinx difference. With offices in Maine and Mississippi, employing a mix of contact center and remote agents, SaviLinx offers a network-based service delivery platform to deliver a consistent and compelling customer experience across multiple channels, devices, and media. Founded in 2013, SaviLinx is headquartered at the Brunswick Landing, a decommissioned naval station in Brunswick, Maine. SaviLinx is a Women Owned Small Business and HUBZone certified. Visit the company online at www.SaviLinx.com
Alison Harris
Harris Marketing Services for SaviLinx
***@harrismarketingservices.com
