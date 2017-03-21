News By Tag
Rise Cabarrus Host NC Senator Jeff Jackson & ACLU NC Executive Director Karen Anderson
Bridging the Divide: Restoring Democracy in NC
March 25, 2017
3:00 – 5:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
525 Lake Concord Dr.
Concord, NC 28027
The town hall-styled event will feature speakers such as State Senator Jeff Jackson and ACLU NC Executive Director Karen Anderson and will focus on issues that affect North Carolina politics.
The event is free and open to the public.
RISE Cabarrus Administrator Regina Lawson commented, "We are very grateful to host and learn from such knowledgeable, exciting and dedicated individuals who represent North Carolina at her very best when it comes to free speech, social justice and fair elections. We have invited our local representatives as well, and continue to encourage them to follow Senator Jackson and Ms. Anderson's lead. They are most welcome to speak.
We are aiming for this to be a model event -- all who request a ticket are obliged to commit to polite and respectful discourse."
For tickets, visit the event page (https://tinyurl.com/
About RISE Cabarrus
RISE Cabarrus is one of 8 regional chapters of RISE Together North Carolina, a non-partisan pro-democracy grassroots movement that organizes and advocates on issues of respect for human rights, democratic values, and the common understanding that we are stronger when we stand together. Only three months old as a movement, RISE Cabarrus already boasts a member of almost 400 members of the more than 12,000 RISE members across the state. For more information about RISE Together NC visit the website (http://risetogethernc.org/
Press are welcome to attend, please contact RISECabarrus@
Contact
Kathleen Hannon
***@risecabarrus.org
