 
News By Tag
* Town Hall
* Grassroots
* Democracy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Concord
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Rise Cabarrus Host NC Senator Jeff Jackson & ACLU NC Executive Director Karen Anderson

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Town Hall
Grassroots
Democracy

Industry:
Event

Location:
Concord - North Carolina - US

CONCORD, N.C. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- RISE Cabarrus, a regional chapter of RISE Together NC, will host the following event:

Bridging the Divide: Restoring Democracy in NC

March 25, 2017

3:00 – 5:00 PM

All Saints Episcopal Church

525 Lake Concord Dr.

Concord, NC 28027

The town hall-styled event will feature speakers such as State Senator Jeff Jackson and ACLU NC Executive Director Karen Anderson and will focus on issues that affect North Carolina politics.

The event is free and open to the public.

RISE Cabarrus Administrator Regina Lawson commented, "We are very grateful to host and learn from such knowledgeable, exciting and dedicated individuals who represent North Carolina at her very best when it comes to free speech, social justice and fair elections. We have invited our local representatives as well, and continue to encourage them to follow Senator Jackson and Ms. Anderson's lead. They are most welcome to speak.

We are aiming for this to be a model event -- all who request a ticket are obliged to commit to polite and respectful discourse."

For tickets, visit the event page (https://tinyurl.com/risetownhall).

About RISE Cabarrus

RISE Cabarrus is one of 8 regional chapters of RISE Together North Carolina, a non-partisan pro-democracy grassroots movement that organizes and advocates on issues of respect for human rights, democratic values, and the common understanding that we are stronger when we stand together. Only three months old as a movement, RISE Cabarrus already boasts a member of almost 400 members of the more than 12,000 RISE members across the state. For more information about RISE Together NC visit the website (http://risetogethernc.org/).

Press are welcome to attend, please contact RISECabarrus@gmail.com or call Kathleen Hannon 704-425-8106.

Contact
Kathleen Hannon
***@risecabarrus.org
End
Source:
Email:***@risecabarrus.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share