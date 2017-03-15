 
INACSL Announces 2017-18 Board of Directors

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation & Learning (INACSL) is pleased to announce the 2017-18 Board of Directors. The board will assume their positions on June 25, 2017 at the conclusion of the INACSL Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

INACSL welcomes Mary Ann Cantrell, PhD, RN, CNE, FAAN, as Vice President of Research. Cantrell is Professor at Villanova University, College of Nursing. Laura Gonzalez, PhD, ARNP, CNE, CHSE, Assistant Professor at University of Central Florida returned for a second term on the board as Vice President for Programs. The position of Vice President for Finances will be filled by returning board member Nicole Harder, PhD, RN, CHSE, Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada and an adjunct faculty member with Bryan College of Health Sciences.

"As INACSL continues to advance the science of healthcare simulation I am thrilled to welcome another distinguished group of colleagues to the board of directors. We are excited about the upcoming year for INACSL and looking forward to innovative solutions to improve patient safety through simulation," said INACSL 2015-17 President Teresa Gore, PhD, DNP, NP-BC, NP-C, CHSE-A.

About the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation & Learning (INACSL)

The International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) is the global leader in transforming practice to improve patient safety through excellence in healthcare simulation. INACSL is a community of practice for simulation where members can network with simulation leaders, educators, researchers, and industry partners. INACSL also provides the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: SimulationSM, an evidence-based framework to guide simulation design, implementation, debriefing, evaluation and research. INACSL represents over 1,500 members from 13 countries. Follow us on the web at INACSL.org, LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/grp/home?gid=5080273) or on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXiEkht_PZIzIbjYTg0i_8w).

Contact
Jalene Bowersmith, CAE, INACSL Executive Director
***@inacsl.org
