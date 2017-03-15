News By Tag
7 General Counsel Speak At The Minority Counselor TV Legal Digital Innovator Conference
"Had there been a national database where I could search for all diverse lawyers, review their thought leadership, practice area experience and compare their credentials, I would have achieved my goal much sooner," Mark Smolik, DHL, Inc.
In 2011, the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) published its first Law Firm Diversity Professional Survey (http://www.mcca.com/_
To address the diversity problem and slow pace of growth in the legal industry, these general counsel will share their beliefs on how a dedicated national diversity directory, that strategically promotes and markets the thought leadership and the accomplishments of minority and women lawyers, is needed to increase the utilization of minority lawyers by Fortune 1000 companies. The list of general counsel includes Chief Legal Officer of DHL, Inc., Mark Smolik, and how he was able grow his legal department to 80% diverse lawyers. "Hiring talented diverse candidates was easy, but locating diverse talent with the specific experience our legal department needed was the hard part. Had there been a national database where I could search for all diverse lawyers, review their thought leadership, practice area experience and compare their credentials, I would have achieved my goal much sooner" says Mark Smolik. Robert Botstrom, SVP and General Counsel for Abercombie and Fitch, points out that "we know that great diverse talent exists, but often our knowledge of diverse lawyers is limited to those lawyers within the firms that our legal department retains. We do not know the universe of all diverse lawyers in a practice area so that we can increase our retention of those unknown lawyers."
According to statics provided by various minority bar associations like the National Bar Association, which is the oldest bar association representing African-American legal professionals, the National Hispanic Bar Association and the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association along with statistics gathered by the American Bar Association, it is estimated that there are over 120,000 legal professionals of color in the United States. Although high profile civil rights lawyers like Ben Crump, who represented the family of Trevon Martin, are seen regularly in national news headlines, most lawyers of color are truly hidden figures, says Jo Saint-George, founder of Minority Counselor TV and real estate lawyer. The civil rights movement was started with by approximately 5 African-American lawyers, and now we have over 120,000 lawyers of color, but you cannot see nor search for any of them in one single online portal, says Jo Saint-George.
The Legal Digital Innovator Conference is a diversity branding, marketing and thought leadership conference to share digital media strategies and technology that will enhance the visibility and retention of minority and women lawyers. Media executives like, Hugo Bostrom, Director of Multicultural Marketing for ESPN, and Sheila Harris, PR Manager of Essence along with legal and political analyst like Paul Henderson, Esq. and Dr. Jason Johnson, will share how minority legal professionals can strategically leverage digital media to market their legal services.
