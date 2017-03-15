News By Tag
Bad Brains lead singer HR Releases New Solo Album "HR Live at CBGB's 1984"
Most of HR's solo work up to this point has been in the genre of reggae, but Bad Brains fans will rejoice at the release of "HR Live at CBGB's 1984" and the punk rock sounds on the album. HR's brother and Bad Brains bandmate Earl Hudson makes an appearance on the album as well, laying down his signature drum work behind HR's vocals.
Digital download options for "HR Live at CBGB's 1984" will be available on April 20th. The album is available on CD at www.catchfiremusic.com.
About HR
HR is most well known as the lead singer of of revolutionary reggae punk rock band Bad Brains. Bad Brains has evolved many times in its long history, playing across many genres of music including jazz, hardcore punk, alternative rock and reggae. HR has been making music since 1976 with Bad Brains. On his new solo album "HR Live At CBGB's 1984" HR gets back to his punk rock roots alongside his brother, Bad Brains drummer Earl Hudson. For CD sales and future vinyl release dates go to www.catchafiremusic.com.
Official Website: http://www.catchfiremusic.com/
