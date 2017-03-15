 
Industry News





BirthdayPak Announces The Acquisition Of YOUnique Moments

BirthdayPak is pleased to announce the acquisition of YOUnique Moments, a direct marketing company based in Minnesota.
 
 
BirthdayPak Franchising USA, LLC
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- YOUnique Moments was an entity that offered a similar personalized direct mail piece as BirthdayPak.  YOUnique Moments was formerly owned by Local Focus, LLC.

This acquisition strengthens BirthdayPak's leadership in the personalized direct mail and digital marketing space and has added two new markets to BirthdayPak's distribution across two states.  "We are looking forward to working with our new friends from YOUnique Moments and we value the excitement, dedication and expertise they bring to BirthdayPak", says Paul Berman, CEO of BirthdayPak.

Jeff Winter, Partner with Local Focus added, "We are extremely excited to join the BirthdayPak team. While our advertisers already enjoyed great results with YOUnique Moments, it was clear the addition of BirthdayPak's digital marketing platform would lead to even greater success for our clients! We see a tremendous opportunity for our team to grow long-term relationships with clients that are built on results."

The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing.  Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.  There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!

If you or someone you know has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please visit us at www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com, call 888-206-0083, or email Franchising@BirthdayPak.com.

Contact
Paul Berman
***@birthdaypak.com
End
