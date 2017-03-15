German-Based aluplast® Acquires Chelsea Building Products

 
Industry News





OAKMONT, Pa. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- aluplast®, a family-owned company with headquarters in Germany, has acquired Chelsea Building Products. Chelsea is now a member of the aluplast group, which holds a portfolio of global holdings and is an industry-leading brand in Europe.

Chelsea Building Products will continue to operate independently, maintaining its current identity in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, as well as in the marketplace. aluplast will rely on Chelsea's strong brand reputation, high-quality products, and diverse portfolio in the United States.

aluplast is the leading provider for PVC window profiles internationally, and has developed windows for many specific markets. In 1982, Manfred J. Seitz founded aluplast in Ettlingen, located in south Germany. It continues to be a strong family-owned business and a global player with 24 sales offices and production plants throughout the world. aluplast promotes a philosophy that includes four ingredients for success: innovation, partnership, flexibility and compatibility.

"Everyone at Chelsea is looking forward to the partnership with this successful global company," says Peter Dewil, President and CEO of Chelsea Building Products. "It will bring additional technological expertise and research to integrate into our current processes. It also complements our philosophy of product innovation and continuous improvement, and strengthens our ability to provide the benefits of both to our customers."

Dirk Seitz, CEO of aluplast, adds, "We see Chelsea as a cornerstone of our global strategy. This partnership, and the experience and knowledge of the market that Chelsea brings, will allow us to build a strong platform for substantial growth in the United States. Together, we are excited to combine efforts to pursue long-term, strategic goals."

For more information about aluplast and its products, visit: http://www.aluplast.net/eng-int/index.php

About Chelsea Building Products:

Since 1975, Chelsea Building Products, Inc. has been designing and extruding PVC and composite profiles for the building materials market including windows, doors, siding, mouldings and more. From its headquarters in Oakmont, PA, Chelsea Building Products is an integrated manufacturer providing product design, material development, extrusion tooling technology and finished product to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.

About the aluplast group:

aluplast GmbH is one of the world's leading system providers of PVC windows, doors, roller shutters and controlled domestic ventilation systems. The family-owned company, headquartered in Karlsruhe, was founded in 1982 by Manfred J. Seitz. Today, aluplast® has 24 production sites and sales offices all over the world. With its wide product portfolio, the company offers almost any possible window construction and variation. The company's success is based above all on its market proximity, always resulting in pioneering innovations.

Media Contact
Nick Murosky
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
Source:
Email:***@larsonobrien.com Email Verified
Chelsea Building Products, Aluplast, Acquisition
Manufacturing
Oakmont - Pennsylvania - United States
Partnerships
Click to Share