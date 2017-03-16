Country(s)
Vitex Extrusion Launches New Website Dedicated to Aluminum Machining Services
In addition to its CNC machining and fabrication services, the new website also promotes Vitex's aluminum surface finishing and assembly, packaging, and supply chain offerings.
"Unlike many machine shops, we offer product manufacturers and OEMs a complete solution for getting their parts and products designed, produced, and delivered to market," said Andrew Curland, CEO and President of Vitex Extrusion. "Our strategic investments in new equipment, along with skilled employees, ensure we remain a strong machining partner that keeps pace with our customers' production demands."
Moreover, as a TUV approved, ISO 9001:2008 certified business, Vitex maintains quality management systems to ensure it delivers aluminum fabrication and CNC machining services that meet or exceed the quality expectations of its customers, which include building product, electronics, LED lighting, solar, and automotive manufacturers.
For more information about Vitex Extrusion and its aluminum machining services visit: www.aluminummachining.us.
About Vitex Extrusion:
Vitex Extrusion is a fully integrated aluminum extrusion manufacturer serving the needs of system integrators, OEMs and product manufacturers. In addition to producing aluminum extrusions, Vitex provides design support and prototyping, fabrication, machining and tooling, as well as parts assembly, packaging and supply chain solutions. Operating 24/7 from its world-class, 115,000-square-
