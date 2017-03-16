 

Vitex Extrusion Launches New Website Dedicated to Aluminum Machining Services

 
vitex_logo-red
FRANKLIN, N.H. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Vitex Extrusion (www.vitexextrusions.com), a leading aluminum extrusion manufacturer, announced it has launched a new website (www.aluminummachining.us) dedicated to its aluminum CNC machining and fabrication services.

Over the last three years, Vitex has made sizable investments in state-of-the-art CNC machines to expand and enhance its machining and fabrication capabilities for aluminum components. These include vertical and horizontal CNC machines and long bed CNC equipment that can machine aluminum profile sections up to 19 feet in length in one operation. Additionally, new equipment features, such as vacuum integrated pallets and multiple pallet set-ups, help shorten the production process, creating cost savings for Vitex's customers.

In addition to its CNC machining and fabrication services, the new website also promotes Vitex's aluminum surface finishing and assembly, packaging, and supply chain offerings.

"Unlike many machine shops, we offer product manufacturers and OEMs a complete solution for getting their parts and products designed, produced, and delivered to market," said Andrew Curland, CEO and President of Vitex Extrusion. "Our strategic investments in new equipment, along with skilled employees, ensure we remain a strong machining partner that keeps pace with our customers' production demands."

Moreover, as a TUV approved, ISO 9001:2008 certified business, Vitex maintains quality management systems to ensure it delivers aluminum fabrication and CNC machining services that meet or exceed the quality expectations of its customers, which include building product, electronics, LED lighting, solar, and automotive manufacturers.

For more information about Vitex Extrusion and its aluminum machining services visit: www.aluminummachining.us.

About Vitex Extrusion:
Vitex Extrusion is a fully integrated aluminum extrusion manufacturer serving the needs of system integrators, OEMs and product manufacturers. In addition to producing aluminum extrusions, Vitex provides design support and prototyping, fabrication, machining and tooling, as well as parts assembly, packaging and supply chain solutions. Operating 24/7 from its world-class, 115,000-square-foot facility in Franklin, NH, the company continues to build its strong market position. For more information, visit  www.vitexextrusions.com.

