Horizons International Announces Release of Latest Version of Quality Essentials Suite

-- Horizons International, a Microsoft Gold certified application developer, today announces the release of Quality Essentials Suite version 2.15.01.031. Continuing with the mission to provide a high-value low-cost quality management software solution, Horizons has added important capabilities in the following areas:Upgraded tools now refresh data on request and include tolerance and other range indicators.An expanded library with additional base report layouts support a complete range of data calculations.New workbench form enables users to select materials and quantities for calculation of weighted averages and automatic generation of result documents.All result transactions and master records are included in audit trail records.Historical tracking and viewing of release and hold transactions for serial and lot materials managed in DynamicsGP inventory has been incorporated."Working closely with our customers has enabled us to develop functionality that has a meaningful impact on improving their quality management data collection, reporting and analysis. Our licensing model is- one license for the application supports unlimited users. This allows everyone in the organization to participate in the quality mission and contribute to greater efficiency in the efforts of data sharing and reporting. " says Frances Donnelly, Director of Product Development.A list of features may be found at http://qualityessentialssuite.com/ enhancements- V2-15-1-31 Founded in 1987, Horizons International has worked closely with Microsoft Business Solutions products to bring to market software solutions targeted to the needs of manufacturers in a broad range of industries. In 2009, Horizons introduced Quality Essentials Suite (QES), which is a multi-user, affordable solution for customers with quality control requirements in any industry, of any size.