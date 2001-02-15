News By Tag
Horizons International Announces Release of Latest Version of Quality Essentials Suite
Our latest version delivers expanded capability for automating the generation of certificates of analysis, calculating quality results data, and managing serial and lot controlled materials in DynamicsGP.
Dashboard Analytics
Upgraded tools now refresh data on request and include tolerance and other range indicators.
Certificate of Analysis Report Library
An expanded library with additional base report layouts support a complete range of data calculations.
Weighted Average Workbench
New workbench form enables users to select materials and quantities for calculation of weighted averages and automatic generation of result documents.
Audit Trails
All result transactions and master records are included in audit trail records.
Serial/Lot Management for DynamicsGP
Historical tracking and viewing of release and hold transactions for serial and lot materials managed in DynamicsGP inventory has been incorporated.
"Working closely with our customers has enabled us to develop functionality that has a meaningful impact on improving their quality management data collection, reporting and analysis. Our licensing model is friendly - one license for the application supports unlimited users. This allows everyone in the organization to participate in the quality mission and contribute to greater efficiency in the efforts of data sharing and reporting. " says Frances Donnelly, Director of Product Development.
A list of features may be found at http://qualityessentialssuite.com/
Horizons International:
Founded in 1987, Horizons International has worked closely with Microsoft Business Solutions products to bring to market software solutions targeted to the needs of manufacturers in a broad range of industries. In 2009, Horizons introduced Quality Essentials Suite (QES), which is a multi-user, affordable solution for customers with quality control requirements in any industry, of any size.
Media Contact
Frances Donnelly, Director of Product Development
800 287 8014 ext 811
***@qualityessentialssuite.com
