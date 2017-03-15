News By Tag
Dr. Elizabeth Callahan Introduces Next-Generation Facial Filler Products to Sarasota Market
Restylane® Refyne and Restylane® Defyne Now Available at SkinSmart Dermatology
"I'm proud to introduce these amazingly effective next-generation cosmetic facial products to broaden my options when helping women and men at my Sarasota practice achieve facial rejuvenation,"
Dr. Callahan was among 250 cosmetic doctors and one of only five dermatologists from Florida invited to Dallas, Texas, in February 2017 for a special preview with live injection sessions and scientific discussions regarding the innovative technology behind the new dermal filler products. Following the presentation, Dr. Callahan was honored as one of just 50 doctors in the United States chosen to lecture on Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne nationwide.
Developed by Galderma, a global leader focused on medical solutions in skin health, Restylane Refyne was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the safe treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds. Restylane Defyne received FDA approval for the safe treatment of moderate to severe deep facial wrinkles and folds. Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne have been shown to maintain effectiveness for the treatment of laugh lines for up to 12 months.
For more information on these new facial filler products or the full scope of services available at SkinSmart Dermatology, visit SarasotaDermatologist.com or call 941-308-7546.
About SkinSmart Dermatology
Located at 5911 N. Honore Avenue, Suite 210, SkinSmart Dermatology is a comprehensive dermatology practice that provides advanced medical, aesthetic skin care and surgical cancer treatments. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, the practice has four certified, experienced medical practitioners committed to providing the highest level of customer service delivered with professionalism and genuine care. For more information, SarasotaDermatologist.com or call 941-308-7546.
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com
Contact
Shelby Isaacson
Grapevine Communications
***@grapeinc.com
