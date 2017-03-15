 
Industry News





Spring Fever Strikes Georgia's Lanier Islands

Southern Lakeside Destination to Play Host to Weeklong Spring Break Celebration
 
 
BUFORD, Ga. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- With the official start of Spring on March 20, dreams of flip flop weather, exotic umbrella drinks and toes in the sand have begun swirling through the minds of just about every student, teacher, administrator and parent throughout the United States. Not far behind follows the advent of Spring Break, which kicks off at the end of March-beginning of April for many Metro Atlanta families. In keeping with its long-standing tradition of being "Your Islands" to countless Atlantans, Lanier Islands will play host to a weeklong Spring Break Celebration set on and around the half-mile stretch of white sandy beach that lines the southern shore of Lake Lanier in Northeast Georgia.

The lineup for the week of Spring Break at Lanier Islands includes:

Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2:

Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – FREE BEACH ADMISSION (beach closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday)

Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu

Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more

Mini-golf at Lakeside Links

Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent

DJ from 3-6 p.m.

Monday, April 3-Friday, April 7:

Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – FREE BEACH ADMISSION

Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu

Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more

Mini-golf at Lakeside Links

Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent

Saturday, April 8:

Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu

Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more

Mini-golf at Lakeside Links

Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent

DJ from 3-6 p.m.

Appearances from Islands' mascot Bucky Beaver and the Lanier Kids crew

Live Performance by Daniel Johnson Band from 7-11 p.m.

First Full Moon Party of the 2017 Season at Sunset Cove featuring Street Performers, Face Painters and MORE

FIREWORKS high above Lake Lanier beginning at 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9:

Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu

Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more

Mini-golf at Lakeside Links

Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent

Appearances from Bucky Beaver and the Lanier Kids crew

Live Acoustic Performance by Johnny Summers from 3-6 p.m.

All guests pay a $15/car resort gate fee to access the Islands. Admission to Spring Break at Sunset Cove beach is FREE April 1-7 and just $15/person on April 8-9. Admission to the Full Moon Party is included in the entry fee on April 8. For a Spring Break staycation at the Islands, the lakeside destination offers a special Spring Break Escape Accommodation Package for as little as $159/night, which includes:

Deluxe overnight accommodations at Legacy Lodge – proud member of the Southern Living Hotel Collection – featuring heated saltwater leisure pool and two restaurants on-site

25% discount on spa, pontoon boat rental, and pony/trail rides

Free beach access

Children 10 and under eat free from buffet breakfast at Sidney's Restaurant inside Legacy Lodge

$7 lunch and dinner items (Kids' Menu at Sidney's, Sunset Cove Café and Bullfrogs Bar & Grille)

10% off all other food and non-alcoholic beverages

Free 2-hour cart rental* for an Islands' scavenger hunt.*

Guests can add a Lodge room for $99, with the reservation of a regularly price room through the Spring Break Bonus Escape**

During the week, visitors can enjoy visits to the Stables where kids can take pony rides or have one-on-one time with animals in the petting zoo. More adventurous guests can incorporate one of several zipline canopy tours throughout the Islands or rent a pontoon boat at Harbor Landing to explore all 38,000 surface acres of Lake Lanier. Additional accommodation options include a six-bedroom lakeside villa at Legacy Villas or two-bedroom bungalow at Legacy LakeHouses. To learn more about Spring Break at Lanier Islands, prospective Spring Breakers are encouraged to visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* Cart rental can be reserved online at www.lanierislands.com using promo code 'Room'; Based on availability

** Room-only offer;does not include breakfast, resort fee, or any other specials / discounts.

Click to Share