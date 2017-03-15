News By Tag
Spring Fever Strikes Georgia's Lanier Islands
Southern Lakeside Destination to Play Host to Weeklong Spring Break Celebration
The lineup for the week of Spring Break at Lanier Islands includes:
Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2:
Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – FREE BEACH ADMISSION (beach closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday)
Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu
Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more
Mini-golf at Lakeside Links
Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent
DJ from 3-6 p.m.
Monday, April 3-Friday, April 7:
Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – FREE BEACH ADMISSION
Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu
Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more
Mini-golf at Lakeside Links
Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent
Saturday, April 8:
Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to midnight
Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu
Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more
Mini-golf at Lakeside Links
Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent
DJ from 3-6 p.m.
Appearances from Islands' mascot Bucky Beaver and the Lanier Kids crew
Live Performance by Daniel Johnson Band from 7-11 p.m.
First Full Moon Party of the 2017 Season at Sunset Cove featuring Street Performers, Face Painters and MORE
FIREWORKS high above Lake Lanier beginning at 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 9:
Beach at Sunset Cove open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunset Cove Café open with all new menu
Games on the beach, including sand volleyball, cornhole and more
Mini-golf at Lakeside Links
Kayaks and paddleboards available for rent
Appearances from Bucky Beaver and the Lanier Kids crew
Live Acoustic Performance by Johnny Summers from 3-6 p.m.
All guests pay a $15/car resort gate fee to access the Islands. Admission to Spring Break at Sunset Cove beach is FREE April 1-7 and just $15/person on April 8-9. Admission to the Full Moon Party is included in the entry fee on April 8. For a Spring Break staycation at the Islands, the lakeside destination offers a special Spring Break Escape Accommodation Package for as little as $159/night, which includes:
Deluxe overnight accommodations at Legacy Lodge – proud member of the Southern Living Hotel Collection – featuring heated saltwater leisure pool and two restaurants on-site
25% discount on spa, pontoon boat rental, and pony/trail rides
Free beach access
Children 10 and under eat free from buffet breakfast at Sidney's Restaurant inside Legacy Lodge
$7 lunch and dinner items (Kids' Menu at Sidney's, Sunset Cove Café and Bullfrogs Bar & Grille)
10% off all other food and non-alcoholic beverages
Free 2-hour cart rental* for an Islands' scavenger hunt.*
Guests can add a Lodge room for $99, with the reservation of a regularly price room through the Spring Break Bonus Escape**
During the week, visitors can enjoy visits to the Stables where kids can take pony rides or have one-on-one time with animals in the petting zoo. More adventurous guests can incorporate one of several zipline canopy tours throughout the Islands or rent a pontoon boat at Harbor Landing to explore all 38,000 surface acres of Lake Lanier. Additional accommodation options include a six-bedroom lakeside villa at Legacy Villas or two-bedroom bungalow at Legacy LakeHouses. To learn more about Spring Break at Lanier Islands, prospective Spring Breakers are encouraged to visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
* Cart rental can be reserved online at www.lanierislands.com using promo code 'Room'; Based on availability
** Room-only offer;does not include breakfast, resort fee, or any other specials / discounts.
