Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce Launches 'Donate a Dollar' Campaign During 55th Annual

-- Greater Delray Beach Chamber of CommerceLaunches 'Donate a Dollar' Campaign During55th Annual Delray Affair, April 7-9'We Need YOU Delray Beach!'(Delray Beach, FL – March 20, 2017) Karen Granger, President & CEO of The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, today announced Donate a Dollar, an on-site fundraising campaign before during and after the 55th Annual Delray Affair, scheduled for April 7-9. Nicknamed the "Greatest Show Under the Sun," Delray Affair is one of the largest arts & crafts festivals in the Southeast United States attracting more than 100,000 visitors, both residents and tourists, every year.The event takes place along the palm tree lined downtown streets of Delray Beach and stretches 12 city blocks from the Intracoastal to NW 2nd Avenue, including Old School Square Park.The Donate a Dollar fundraising campaign will benefit the city's Chamber of Commerce, which has been the hub of local business since 1925."The Chamber is funded through three channels: the memberships of local businesses, programs for professionals supported by generous sponsors, and proceeds from one major event—the annual Delray Affair," says Granger. "All funds raised during this Donate a Dollar campaign will support the Chamber's efforts to help local businesses succeed and grow jobs, which expands the tax base that supports all city functions, including our local schools, police and fire departments, and a multitude of other programs and services that maintains Delray Beach as a desirable place to live, work and play.""We have repeatedly seen just how valuable our Chamber of Commerce programs are in helping local businesses,"adds Cathy Balestriere, General Manager of Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas and the Chamber's recently installed Chairman of the Board. "Just ask Johnny Mackey about how All Dry grew when he joined the Chamber and got engaged in the local community, or ask Emiliano Brooks; his photography and print business grew almost 70 percent in the first year.""Others grow as leaders, like writer Rich Pollack, who says he's a better business leader because of his 'Chamber family.' Or ask the owners of GSky to tell you about the support they received from the Delray Chamber when they dreamed of moving their North American headquarters here," adds Granger. "Or talk to the young couple from North Carolina that walked into the Chamber with a dream in their heart to move here and open up a retail store called Fleet Feet.""There are countless stories from the thousands of business people and visitors whose lives have been positively impacted by the Chamber family over the last nine decades," agrees Balestriere. "That's why we're asking everyone who comes to this year's Delray Affair to Donate a Dollar."Every dollar donated will help keep the Delray Affair profitable so the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce can continue its transformational work in a variety of areas, including:+ Small Business Support – The Chamber's classes educate small business owners, and its staff and board members meet with small business owners on a daily basis to offer professional help and encouragement.+ Entrepreneur Roundtables – The Chamber is expanding its roundtable offerings to entrepreneurs in the fields of technology, fashion & beauty, product development, food & beverage, and health & fitness. The Chamber also is considering adding roundtables for veterans and teens.+ Excelling Women in Business – The Chamber's Focus on Women programs provide a platform for learning and connectivity.+ Non-profit Excellence – more than 100 nonprofit organizations benefit from the Chamber's monthly nonprofit council meetings, free Lunch & Learns, and excellent training from numerous local leaders."On behalf of all of our Chamber members and business partners, I am inviting everyone to come and enjoy our 55th Annual Delray Affair, and while they're here, we hope they will gladly Donate a Dollar…or two or five – for everyone's benefit," says Granger.To donate $5, $55 or more online, please go to www.DelrayAffair.comAbout the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce:The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is over 1000 businesses and professional firms working together to make the Delray Beach area a better place to live, work, and play. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber's long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. In fact, it is one of only 300 chambers in the country that is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top three percent of all chambers in the United States. For more information, call 561-278-0424 or visit www.delraybeach.com.Available for Interview:Karen GrangerPresident & CEOThe Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce561-278-0424Karen@delraybeach.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net