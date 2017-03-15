Jeannie Phillips, PhD, ACC Becomes Senior Affiliate Coach at Core Impact Coaching

 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Listed Under

INDIANAPOLIS - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Core Impact Coaching founder Lynn Zettler announced today that Jeannie Phillips, PhD, ACC has been named Senior Affiliate Coach for the organization. Jeannie is a technical professional and business coach with more than twenty years of corporate experience and has recently received her Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential from the International Coach Federation (ICF).  She holds several certifications including Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Kirkpatrick Four Levels Evaluation®, and Learning Transfer from the Association for Talent Development (ATD). She is also one of the first certified Keller Influence Indicator® (KII) partners. The one-of-a-kind KII assessment measures one's potential to be an influential leader, and KII partners work with leaders to increase and fully utilize their influence potential.

In addition to her professional credentials, Jeannie is very active within her local community and the global coach community. She leads the ministry team and volunteers for her church and also serves as an executive board member for Women For Change Coaching Community™. When she's not working or volunteering, Jeannie enjoys camping, hiking, good wine and travel.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeannie as Senior Affiliate Coach on our coaching team here at Core Impact Coaching. The addition of another experienced full time coach to our organization allows us to increase our capacity, broaden our offerings and also complements our most popular current platforms – The One Page Business Plan® and the Core Values Index™ (CVI)," shares Lynn Zettler, founder.

Core Impact Coaching is a leading Executive Coaching and Professional Development firm with more than thirty-five years of corporate experience. We specialize in helping leaders and business owners step into their power and reach their vision of success.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Lynn Zettler at 317-490-4753 or email at admin@coreimpactcoaching.com or visit www.coreimpactcoaching.com for more information.

