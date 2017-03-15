News By Tag
Jeannie Phillips, PhD, ACC Becomes Senior Affiliate Coach at Core Impact Coaching
In addition to her professional credentials, Jeannie is very active within her local community and the global coach community. She leads the ministry team and volunteers for her church and also serves as an executive board member for Women For Change Coaching Community™. When she's not working or volunteering, Jeannie enjoys camping, hiking, good wine and travel.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jeannie as Senior Affiliate Coach on our coaching team here at Core Impact Coaching. The addition of another experienced full time coach to our organization allows us to increase our capacity, broaden our offerings and also complements our most popular current platforms – The One Page Business Plan® and the Core Values Index™ (CVI)," shares Lynn Zettler, founder.
Core Impact Coaching is a leading Executive Coaching and Professional Development firm with more than thirty-five years of corporate experience. We specialize in helping leaders and business owners step into their power and reach their vision of success.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Lynn Zettler at 317-490-4753 or email at admin@coreimpactcoaching.com or visit www.coreimpactcoaching.com for more information.
Core Impact Coaching
Lynn Zettler
***@coreimpactcoaching.com
