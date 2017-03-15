Human Trafficking Victim Unchained, Now Spokesperson for Human Rights

Contact

-- On Monday March 20, United for Human Rights, a non-profit organization sponsored by the Church of Scientology, hosted an in-depth briefing on human trafficking. The speakers included a survivor of 5 years of slave labor and two people with a proven record in the eradication of human trafficking.Emceeing the event was Ms. Gracia Bennish, President of United for Human Rights Florida Chapter. Ms. Bennish said, "This pressing issue is a concern for all communities in Florida. Although we may not have created the problem, it is our responsibility to find a solution. Getting educated is the first step."In that regard, the first guest speaker was Mr. Raul Arias, who received a Freedom Medal in 2012 for his extensive work in the field of human rights education. The International Association of Scientologists bestows the prestigious Freedom Medal once a year to a select few who are involved in the greatest of humanitarian work on a national and international level. Among many other things he accomplished, Mr. Arias spearheaded a human rights movement in Mexico and led the country to include human rights education in their schools.Next, Ms. Rosi Orozco gave her story of fighting human trafficking in Mexico for many years. She explained how she helped redefine Human Trafficking Laws in Mexico and closed down dozens of sexually-oriented-businesses for being involved in human trafficking.Finally, Ms. Ana Laura Zunduri gave her story of being a victim of domestic slave labor in Mexico. For 5 years she was forced to work for a family for countless hours and unable to leave. At one point, she was chained by the neck for a period of months. After escaping, she decided to make her story known and before long, she was regularly appearing on international media. She has flown to many parts of the world to tell her story and has also spoken with the Pope at the Vatican.L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology Founder and strong supporter of human rights wrote, "Very few governments have implemented any part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These governments have not grasped that their very survival depends utterly upon adopting such reforms and thus giving their peoples a cause, a civilization worth supporting, worth their patriotism."For more information about United for Human Rights or the event, please call (727) 467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com.United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports.