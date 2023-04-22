News By Tag
Lynn University's Conservatory of Music concludes 2016-2017 season with 13 musical events in April
Tickets Now On Sale
BOCA RATON, Florida, March 20, 2017 Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University's Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia guest conductor, today invited the public to attend 13 musical performances during April and May 2017.
This season's Conservatory of Music concerts are held in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall and the new Snyder Sanctuary, all located on Lynn's Boca Raton campus.
April 1
Guest Bassoonist Martin Kuuskmann
Lisa Leonard, piano
Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: $20
April 7
Penderecki String Quartet "Informance"
The eminent Canadian quartet presents an "Informance."
Friday: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: FREE
April 8–9
Master Classes with the Penderecki String Quartet in Concert
The members of the Penderecki String Quartet are recognized internationally for their teaching, coaching and master classes. Conservatory chamber music groups will be featured.
Saturday: 1 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: FREE
April 8
The Penderecki String Quartet in Concert
The quartet's recent appearances include performances at Carnegie Hall, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: $20
April 9
Sunday: 4 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: FREE
April 20
Dean's Showcase No. 4
Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: $10
April 21
Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira
Friday: 7 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: FREE
April 22–23
Lynn Philharmonia No. 5
Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: 4 p.m.
Conductor: Jon Robertson
Wagner: Prelude to Die Meistersinger
Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 2
Featuring Guillermo Figueroa, violin
Elgar: Enigma Variations, Op. 36
Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center
Tickets: $50 for box, $40 for orchestra, $35 for mezzanine
April 27
Snyder Sanctuary Series
These concerts feature musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn's young artists
Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Snyder Sanctuary
Tickets: $10
April 29
John Oliveira String Competition Winner Recital
Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: FREE
May 4
Class of 2017 in Concert
Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: $10
May 6
Preparatory School of Music Recital
Students of all ages and levels from Lynn's preparatory program share their accomplishments in voice, piano and other instruments.
Saturday: 11 a.m.
Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall
Tickets: $10
How to Purchase Tickets
Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.
About Lynn University
Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.
About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University
The 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.
Lynn Conservatory of Music contact:
Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.net
Lynn University contact:
Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu
