Lynn University's Conservatory of Music concludes 2016-2017 season with 13 musical events in April

 
 
Penderecki String Quartet
Penderecki String Quartet
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Lynn University

Industry:
Event

Location:
Boca Raton - Florida - US

BOCA RATON, Fla. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Lynn University's Conservatory of Music concludes 2016-2017 season with 13 musical events in April and May

Tickets Now On Sale

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 20, 2017 Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University's Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia guest conductor, today invited the public to attend 13 musical performances during April and May 2017.

This season's Conservatory of Music concerts are held in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall and the new Snyder Sanctuary, all located on Lynn's Boca Raton campus.

April 1

Guest Bassoonist Martin Kuuskmann

Lisa Leonard, piano

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $20

April 7

Penderecki String Quartet "Informance"

The eminent Canadian quartet presents an "Informance." Both entertaining and informative, the event features the quartet at work as they explore new music and demonstrate in-depth rehearsal techniques.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

April 8–9

Master Classes with the Penderecki String Quartet in Concert

The members of the Penderecki String Quartet are recognized internationally for their teaching, coaching and master classes. Conservatory chamber music groups will be featured.

Saturday: 1 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

April 8

The Penderecki String Quartet in Concert

The quartet's recent appearances include performances at Carnegie Hall, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $20

April 9

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

April 20

Dean's Showcase No. 4

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $10

April 21

Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira

Friday: 7 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

April 22–23

Lynn Philharmonia No. 5

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Conductor: Jon Robertson

Wagner: Prelude to Die Meistersinger

Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 2

Featuring Guillermo Figueroa, violin

Elgar: Enigma Variations, Op. 36

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $50 for box, $40 for orchestra, $35 for mezzanine

April 27

Snyder Sanctuary Series

These concerts feature musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn's young artists

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Snyder Sanctuary

Tickets: $10

April 29

John Oliveira String Competition Winner Recital

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

May 4

Class of 2017 in Concert

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $10

May 6

Preparatory School of Music Recital

Students of all ages and levels from Lynn's preparatory program share their accomplishments in voice, piano and other instruments.

Saturday: 11 a.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $10

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University

The 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.

Lynn Conservatory of Music contact:

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298   gary@pr-bs.net

Lynn University contact:

Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University  +1 561-237-7629   JDAria@lynn.edu
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Lynn University
Industry:Event
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
PR By Schweikhart PRs
