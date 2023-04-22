Penderecki String Quartet

-- Lynn University's Conservatory of Music concludes 2016-2017 season with 13 musical events in April and MayTickets Now On SaleBOCA RATON, Florida, March 20, 2017 Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University's Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia guest conductor, today invited the public to attend 13 musical performances during April and May 2017.This season's Conservatory of Music concerts are held in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall and the new Snyder Sanctuary, all located on Lynn's Boca Raton campus.April 1Guest Bassoonist Martin KuuskmannLisa Leonard, pianoSaturday: 7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $20April 7Penderecki String Quartet "Informance"The eminent Canadian quartet presents an "Informance."Both entertaining and informative, the event features the quartet at work as they explore new music and demonstrate in-depth rehearsal techniques.Friday: 7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREEApril 8–9Master Classes with the Penderecki String Quartet in ConcertThe members of the Penderecki String Quartet are recognized internationally for their teaching, coaching and master classes. Conservatory chamber music groups will be featured.Saturday: 1 p.m.Sunday: 1 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREEApril 8The Penderecki String Quartet in ConcertThe quartet's recent appearances include performances at Carnegie Hall, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.Saturday: 7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $20April 9Sunday: 4 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREEApril 20Dean's Showcase No. 4Thursday: 7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $10April 21Violin Master Class with Elmar OliveiraFriday: 7 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREEApril 22–23Lynn Philharmonia No. 5Saturday: 7:30 p.m.Sunday: 4 p.m.Conductor: Jon RobertsonWagner: Prelude to Die MeistersingerBartók: Violin Concerto No. 2Featuring Guillermo Figueroa, violinElgar: Enigma Variations, Op. 36Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $50 for box, $40 for orchestra, $35 for mezzanineApril 27Snyder Sanctuary SeriesThese concerts feature musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn's young artistsThursday: 7:30 p.m.Location: Snyder SanctuaryTickets: $10April 29John Oliveira String Competition Winner RecitalSaturday: 7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREEMay 4Class of 2017 in ConcertThursday: 7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $10May 6Preparatory School of Music RecitalStudents of all ages and levels from Lynn's preparatory program share their accomplishments in voice, piano and other instruments.Saturday: 11 a.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $10How to Purchase TicketsTickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.About Lynn UniversityLynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn UniversityThe 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. Lynn Conservatory of Music contact:Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.netLynn University contact:Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu