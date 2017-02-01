News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
VROOM Launches Spring 2017 Caravan Challenge
VROOM Caravan announces a challenge to start-ups seeking investment in Monaco. Finalists are invited to VROOM Summit to pitch to investors April 27, 2017.
The concept behind the VROOM Caravan Challenge is simple. VROOM Caravan announces a challenge date to start-up communities seeking investments in key cities. Start-ups submit their pitch to VROOM and the selected qualified top ten are invited to present their big idea to a visiting VROOM panel, who select one winner from each city. Each finalist is invited to VROOM Summit to showcase their business proposition to tech industry investors and the Cote d'Azur investment community, in Monaco. White Castle Partners is the founder and organizer of VROOM Caravan Challenge and VROOM Summit.
Allianz Accelerator is the main partner of the 2017 VROOM events. At the heart of the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France, the Allianz Accelerator supports the growth of innovative, promising start-ups by offering them an intensive 5-month acceleration programme benefiting from a network of mentors and experts, backers and major investors and given structured assistance in their development.
Attending VROOM Summit, start-ups will have the opportunity to meet investors in an intimate environment amidst the plush and prestigious backdrop of Monaco. Equally, investors will have the opportunity to listen to finalist start-ups share their big and bold ideas.
Previous VROOM Summit success stories include MindMaze and 3DHubs. MindMaze makes a neural virtual reality platform for "human" virtual reality experiences and raised $100M funding bringing it to a $1.1B post money valuation thereby cementing its status as a VR "unicorn" in February 2016. 3D Hubs, a 3D printer matching service in over 160 countries, announced the completion of its Series B financing, totaling $7 million in August 2016.
VROOM will visit Amsterdam, Barcelona, Geneva, Istanbul, Lisbon, Ljubljana, Reykjavik and Warsaw through February and March 2017. If you would like to pitch your idea or find additional information on the challenge dates, please visit the website at www.vroomsummit.com.
VROOM Summit attendance is by invitation only. Participating investors include angel, government agency, private individual, family office and venture capital. Interested investors will find more information on the website and may contact VROOM for more information.
Stay in touch. Sign up to the newsletter through the website. Chat and follow via the VROOM Summit social media channels.
Website: www.vroomsummit.com
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @vroomsummit
###
Links:
http://whitecastle-
https://www.allianz.fr/
http://www.allianz.fr/
Media:
http://www.edge.mc/
http://www.edge.mc/
http://www.edge.mc/
http://www.edge.mc/
Disclaimer:
White Castle Partners and/or VROOM do not hold any financial services license or financial adviser's license or capital markets services license and do not offer investment advice or any other financial service to any person. They do not sell, or offer to sell, any securities. Any information provided by VROOM and/or White Castle Partners during its event/s is not intended to be advice in relation to an investment in securities. Any investor intending to pursue investments with entities introduced to them through White Castle Partners and/or VROOM does so at their own risk and is solely responsible for obtaining (and should obtain) their own independent legal, financial, accounting and other professional advice.
Media Contact
Tracy Rohan
+377 97 97 55 68
***@edge.mc
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse