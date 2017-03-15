 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Jsouv Launches First Collection of Minimalist Souvenirs for The Modern World Traveler

Russian designer launches collection of iconic souvenirs of architectural wonders from around the world in tiny sculptures you can hold in your hand. A refreshing modern take on the traditional souvenir.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Designer Konstantin Kolesov launches Indiegogo campaign for Jsouv, a collection of souvenirs highlighting architectural landmarks from around the world that fit in the palm of your hand and with a modern decor.

Natural materials, minimalistic design and precision machining are the focus of this collection featuring 15 landmarks from New York, London, Berlin, Istanbul, Tokyo, Dubai and more.

"We all love to travel and want to bring back something that reminds us of our trip. It's hard to find a memento that is stylish, minimal and compliments a modern home or office," said Jsouv creator, Konstantin Kolesov. "My passion for travel and background in civil engineering inspired me to create architectural souvenirs with clean lines, durable materials, and a style that could complement a modern decor."

The solid aluminum and brass keepsakes exhibit quality and precision, and come with a natural walnut base, engraved with a 2D emblem of the city's landmark that can be engraved with a personal message.

Magnets enable the souvenir to be experienced by itself or with the base to create a different type of display. Each souvenir varies in size, but their approximate dimensions are 6 x 6 x 6 centimeters (or 2.3 x 2.3 x 2.3 inches) and weigh between 70 and 180 grams.

Based out of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Konstantin graduated from university with a degree in civil engineering. He has over seven years of experience as a designer and has spent the last 2 years creating the ideal collection from sketching ideas to machining and assembling each souvenir.

Jsouv is raising funds on Indiegogo to launch its first collection. Project backers will be able to choose their own monuments as well as stylish t-shirts that feature the unique 2D emblems of each city's landmark. The first supporters of the project will get access to exclusive discounted pricing at a limited quantity and will help to launch this unique collection.

For more information about Jsouv please visit: https://igg.me/at/jsouv

