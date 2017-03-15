News By Tag
Former Toyota Senior Vice President to Speak at Kent State's Global Management Center Speaker Series
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center. To register, visit https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
"The auto industry, a major economic engine in northeast Ohio, is undergoing its biggest change since Henry Ford developed the Model T," Cuneo said. "This disruption is caused by new technology such as self-driving cars, new entrants from Silicon Valley and societal demands. The presentation will further explain how this disruption - while a threat to some - creates new opportunities for today."
Cuneo received an MBA in 1973 from Kent State University's College of Business Administration. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Gannon University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Loyola University School of Law, where he graduated fourth in his class. He serves as CEO and President of DC Strategic Advisors, LLC, which provides site selection services and strategic counsel to corporations, trade associations and organizations on a broad range of issues. Prior to starting DC Strategic Advisors, LLC, Cuneo was senior vice president of Toyota Manufacturing North America, where he played a key role in the expansion of Toyota's automotive manufacturing operations in North America.
During his presentation, Cuneo will discuss his experience as a former senior executive with Toyota, an advisor to several Silicon Valley high tech firms and as a board member of two Fortune 500 companies and will offer advice on how to take advantage of the opportunities caused by this disruption.
The Global Management Center (GMC) at Kent State University strives to advance international business education opportunities, advance global research through industry partnerships and provide an international stage for students, faculty and the public to learn and engage in best global business practices.
For more information on the College of Business Administration, visit http://www.kent.edu/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered both in-person and in an accelerated online format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, is one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Office and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
