Rapper Bigface Dolla releases debut single 'Dumb Hard'

Bigface Dolla

End

-- The rapper and hip hop recording artist known as Bigface Dolla has released his first official single, "Dumb Hard." The track has been proudly published on the Pipeline Entertainment, LLC independent record label with veteran producer Yak Beats of Winners Circle Worldwide behind the production of the exceptionally well executed, "Dumb Hard" record that is destined to make hip hop fans and industry executives sit up and take notice.Asked to cite some favorite performers, Bigface Dolla lists Jay Z, tha Notorious BIG, Nas, T.I., Beans, and Styles P. Judging solely by his sound on "Dumb Hard," it's difficult to tell how much of these are in the same lane as Dolla's own sound, but easy to tell his music is heavily influenced by the greats, but with an original and unique sound that can be best defined as East Coast Rap."I grew up in the streets of Philly," Dolla writes. "Music wasn't just a way to escape, it was a way of life."From there, he hasn't aimed at simply emulating his hip-hop heroes."The great ones don't want to be as good as the ones they looked up to," he says. "They strive to do better."Underneath the catchy hook and impressionable verses of "Dumb Hard" are deeper levels of philosophy stemming from Bigface Dolla's personal view on life. His brand of empowering urban poetry breathes with forethought and a genuine attempt to connect with the listener. It's not just music that makes the listener move – it's music that's relatable. The emotion behind the words are so visceral and palpable that the lyrics for many become a credo to live by.When asked about the lyrical content of his first commercial release, Bigface Dolla said without skipping a beat, "Dumb Hard is about doing whatever it takes and never letting up until you make it. It's basically going crazy hard … being aggressive – having your own. I came up from the streets of Philly with nothing in my pockets. The only thing I had was the determination to make something of myself."The listener can feel Bigface Dolla's conviction in the music, in the vocals, in virtually everything about the single from the selection of world class production to the state of the art studio where the vocals were tracked, to the meticulous mixing to ensure the commercial viability of the sound. Dolla isn't just making records to make money. He's a true artist with passion, a metric ton of self-expression, and luckily for us, a microphone to capture the message."The lyrics to this record aren't words I just wrote on a piece of paper," Dolla writes. "This has been my mantra since I was a kid growing up on the streets. Some people say that I've recently become an overnight success. What they don't realize is that I've been at this game for a long time. It's been a daily grind that's finally paying off for me."Bigface Dolla recently signed to Pipeline Entertaniment, LLC and is currently in the studio working with several world-class producers such as Mr. Beatz from Cash Money Records. Dumb Hard may be the first record produced by Yak Beats of Winners Circle Worldwide, but it definitely won't be the last."Dumb Hard" by Bigface Dolla is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music retailers now. To all of you hip-hop and rap fans, don't hesitate to take action and "get yours" by going to any major digital retailer to download the record now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com