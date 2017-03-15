News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BULLY PROOF TOUR kicks off in Los Angeles March 27th featuring headliner AFTER ROMEO and spe
Los Angeles - The Bully Proof Tour www.BullyProofTour.org begins inext week visiting middle schools and high schools in the greater Los Angeles area culminating with a kickoff concert at the World Famous Roxy on
For Inquiries: Jonnie Forster, Bully Proof Tour /jonnie@bullyprooftour.org
The 2017 BULLY PROOF TOUR kicks off in Los Angeles March 27th featuring headliner AFTER ROMEO and special guest BE ONLY YOU
Los Angeles (March 20, 2017) - The Bully Proof Tour www.BullyProofTour.org begins its Spring 2017 launch next week visiting middle schools and high schools in the greater Los Angeles area culminating with a kickoff concert at the World Famous Roxy on April 9.
Since inception in 2013, the sponsor funded Bully Proof Tour has informed and entertained over 300 schools across the country creating a healthy dialog to hundreds of thousands of students. The tour is consistently supported across local TV, radio, news media outlets and social media platforms. This leg of the tour features Los Angeles based pop group After Romeo http://www.afterromeoworld.com/
On tour, relevant recording artists exchange relatable experiences about overcoming bullying with an aim to positively shift school culture. The tour's message emphasizes acceptance of individuality, promotes self worth while challenging students to stand proud. "With the state of funding at publics schools, all Bully Proof Tour engagements remain free of charge in order to impact as many students as possible," states tour founder Jonnie Forster.
The Spring Tour begins in Los Angeles March 27 and will travel to new cities each week for the remainder of the Spring semester. Additional cities on this leg include San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, and San Diego. A back to school tour is also planned in Fall to reach other cities across the nation. After a weeklong of assemblies, the Bully Proof Tour culminates with a fully produced weekend concert that brings the community closer together.
###
About the Tour The Bully Proof Tour is a cause related pop music series developed to engage and educate students about the global bullying epidemic and other social issues affecting today's schools. Our belief is that music is the most immediate and influential force to bring positive change to diverse communities and social issues. www.BullyProofTour.org
About After Romeo After Romeo is an American Pop group formed when two sets of friends came together from Athens, Georgia and Las Vegas. The group's current single "Pull Over" features multiplatinum recording artist Silento and shot to #1 on Sirius XM earlier this year. People Magazine and the Huffington Post are just a few of the outlets that view After Romeo as the "next One Direction." The group, and their current songs from their new EP, GOOD THINGS, are featured in a global commercial for Samsung. After Romeo is signed to the Amuse / 4 SOUND record label. www.4SoundLA.com www.AmuseGroupUSA.com
About Be Only You Be Only You is an all girl trio that seamlessly bridges the sounds of Soul, Rap, and R&B into an amazingly entertaining ensemble. Visually going from unapologetic tomboy to adventurously fun, these girls have that star quality that instantly commands attention. Be Only You is signed to Akademy Records. www.officialBOY.net
Contact
Bully Proof Tour
***@bullyprooftour.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse