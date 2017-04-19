News By Tag
Levis JCC Presents Shine Like A Star Luncheon Featuring Keynote Speaker Monica Lewinsky
April 19th Event To Benefit the Levis JCC Helene & Roy Schwedelson Special Needs Department and Children, Families Supported by Levis JCC Scholarship Funds
WHO: Keynote Speaker, Monica Lewinsky is a social activist in the battle against online harassment – advocating for a safer social media environment. As a public speaker, writer, and contributor to Vanity Fair, she addresses such topics as survival, resilience, digital reputation and equality. Overnight, at just 24 years old, she went unwillingly from being an entirely private individual to a public figure on the global stage. Being at the center of a legal, political and media maelstrom nearly destroyed her; her survival – despite the odds – is a compelling and inspiring story. Monica is an advocate for a society that honors inclusion, tolerance and fairness. With a deeply personal understanding of the devastation isolation and intolerance can bring, her story is one that transcends demographics or specific groups. She shows us that the way we treat one another shapes our own lives. Her experiences with bullying and her survival in a hostile and very public landscape of humiliation will resonate with anyone who has felt separate, alone or different and will highlight that those differences are often what truly connect us rather than separate us.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2017
10:30 am VIP Reception
11:30 am Luncheon
WHERE: Boca West Country Club, Boca Raton, FL
TICKETS: To purchase tickets, please visit: https://levisjcc.org/
About the Levis JCC The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural
arts, adult enrichment and special needs programming, as well as a thrift shop for bargain hunters, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone. Learn more at www.levisjcc.org.
The mission of the Adolph and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center is to preserve, transmit and strengthen Jewish continuity by enriching personal, cultural, social and physical development. The Center shall foster leadership, enhance education, create a neighborhood of commonality for Jews of all beliefs, promote the welfare of the Jewish community and the community as a whole, and affirm the significance of the State of Israel.
Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
***@blueivycommunications.com
