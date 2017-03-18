News By Tag
Getting ready for Prom 2017: Don't forget your corsages and boutonnieres
Sharon's Flower Shop in Killeen has a Corsage Bar set up just for you. Corsages Starting at $24.95; Boutonnieres Starting at $12.95. 10% Discount for service members and veterans
We have a selection of ribbons that matches your school colors, prom theme and your attire. The corsage bar makes selections easy. Choose your size. Choose your ribbon and add ons. Choose your flowers, and we'll design a fresh corsage and boutonniere unique to you.
Fresh flower choices include mini and standard size roses in reds, white, pink and yellow. Other colors may be available at time of purchase. We have mini carnations in a variety of colors.
We also have orchids, alstroemeria, and daisies.
Corsages start at $24.95. Boutonnieres start at $12.95. Stop by and place your order or call us at (254) 690-4005.
Needing something different. Come in and check out our handmade keepsake corsages and boutonnieres. Keepsakes are crafted from clay, ribbon and or paper shaped in the design of your favorite flower.
Sharon's Flower Shop is open Mondays-Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Closed on Sundays. We deliver to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and to some parts of Copperas Cove and Nolanville.
Need to stop by before or after business hours? Give us a call, and we'll do our best to accommodate.
Harker Heights High School Prom is scheduled for April 1. Start placing your orders today.
*Orders may also be placed on line at www.sharonsflowershop.net. See our designs on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Sharon's Flower Shop
POC: Rosalyn Caldwell/Owner
2546904005
orders@sharonsflowershop.net
