Building Bridges PHL Makes its Debut
There is a new Non-profit in town. Please welcome Building Bridges PHL to Philadelphia. Geared at making a positive impact on youth ages 13-18 and the community, BBPHL host monthly street clean ups as well as weekly groups, & quarterly workshops.
Jennifer Freeman
Director of Communication
215-917-9001
Hello@buildingbridgesphl.org
Building Bridges PHL
Linking youth to their full potential,
***MEDIA ALERT***
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
BUILDING BRIDGES PHL MAKES ITS DEBUT HOSTING ITS VERY FIRST BLOCK CLEAN-UP AND YOUTH SUMMIT. Calling all Philadelphia teenagers, will fulfill community service hours.
WHAT: Building Bridges PHL is pleased to announce its debut as a new nonprofit organization, dedicated to improving the lives of Philadelphia youth through hosting summits, after school programs, and community events. A block cleanup and youth summit will kick off in March to begin a citywide call to teens and parents.
Building Bridges PHL was founded in January 2017 by four Philadelphia native philanthropists who are all passionate about building connections between teens and parents in addition to equipping them with real life advice for their immediate future.
WHO: - Building Bridges PHL founding partners.
- BB-PHL President, Media Contact; Dejanaya Mann-Spicer.
- BB-PHL Vice President, Public Relations Director; Courtney Gardner.
- BB-PHL Treasurer, Outreach Coordinator;
- BB-PHL Secretary, Director of Communications;
WHEN:Block Clean Up: Saturday April 1st & 8th 2017
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Y.O.L.O.(Youth Overcoming Life Obstacles) Summit: June 17,2017
10:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Block Clean Up Hunting Park Community Garden – Philadelphia, PA
Y.O.L.O. Summit – LIVE! at William Street Commons, 3900 Chestnut Street – Philadelphia, PA
VISUALS: Teenagers and parents interacting in customized workshops; community leaders serving as panelists for parent discussion; local vendors on site, Wawa food donation
*Attendees will have the opportunity to register with Building Bridges PHL for future events.
www.buildingbridgesphl.org
Building Bridges PHL
Jennifer Freeman
***@buildingbridgesphl.org
