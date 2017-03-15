News By Tag
Like semiconductors, US solar needs government support
"Like semiconductors, US solar needs government support" examines the differences in historical U.S. government support for semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and U.S. PV manufacturing. Additionally, it compares the outcomes for similar investments in these two industries by China, its failure to capture high margin IC markets and its dominance in silicon-based PV.
The article can be found on The Hill (http://thehill.com/
