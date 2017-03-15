 
News By Tag
* Cape Harbour
* Custom Home
* Affordable Lot
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Coral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Funky Fish Houses at Cape Harbour Sold to Stephanee Wallace

Unique Custom Homes and Lots with Direct Gulf Access Selling Quickly
 
 
Funky Fish House in Cape Harbour
Funky Fish House in Cape Harbour
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cape Harbour
Custom Home
Affordable Lot

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Cape Coral - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Southwest Florida's most unique cottage community, Funky Fish Houses, has recently been sold to Cape Coral resident Stephanee Wallace by Realmark RealtyTeam, LLC Managing Broker Ted Stout. The new Cape Harbour waterfront neighborhood features a select number of affordably priced lots and custom homes available for purchase.

The original Funky Fish Houses concept was conceived by Realmark Development President Will Stout and brought to life by local artist and designer Steve Turner who created renderings for the properties and vision.

Lots and custom homes will range in price between $650,000-$900,000, while single lots will range between $215,000-$280,000. When completed, Funky Fish Houses will feature 18 single family homes with a Key West-style beach cottage ambiance.

"I fell in love with the whole concept. Fish Houses is a one-of-a-kind property and opportunity," says new Funky Fish Houses development owner Stephanee Wallace. "There's nothing else like it in Southwest Florida where you can actually own the water rights in front of your property. It's going to be a fun location, and it's just a dream for boat people."

Wallace plans to design and call one of the Funky Fish Houses her own, as she intends to join and be a part of the surrounding Cape Harbour community.

Homes in this neighborhood will be built directly over the water's edge along the seawall within the area of The Marina. Features include direct access to the Gulf of Mexico and personal docks for private boat parking. Property boundaries for these homes will extend approximately 25 feet over the water, allowing for an extended outdoor deck and/ or boat slip. With a Key West feel, Funky Fish Houses are within walking distance of restaurants like Rumrunners and Fathoms Restaurant & Bar.

As compared to property nearby selling lotsfor approximately $800,000 - $1 million, Funky Fish Houses lots offer reasonable prices for its charming Key West-inspired homes.

A select number of affordable lots are currently available for purchase. Each site will be individually designed by the homeowner while also collaborating with Realmark Realty's professional team of designated builders to create vibrant homes inspired by those found in the heart of Key West.

For more information on the property, please visit http://www.funkyfishhouses.com or call (239) 313-8020.

ABOUT REALMARK REALTY

Ted Stout is the real estate expert of Luxury Homes in South West Florida and one of the top-producing agents in the area. Ted is Managing Broker of Realmark Realty LLC. Ted's primary focus is buying and selling residential real estate, but he also has experience in residential development and investor representation. He has sold over $100 million dollars since he started his real estate career. In 2013 Ted sold the most expensive home in Cape Coral at $5.3 million, which is only preceded by the original sale of the home for $6 million, also sold by Realmark Realty. To find out more, visit www.capecoralrealestatelistings.net.
End
Source:
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Tags:Cape Harbour, Custom Home, Affordable Lot
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Cape Coral - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Realmark Realty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share