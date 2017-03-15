News By Tag
Funky Fish Houses at Cape Harbour Sold to Stephanee Wallace
Unique Custom Homes and Lots with Direct Gulf Access Selling Quickly
The original Funky Fish Houses concept was conceived by Realmark Development President Will Stout and brought to life by local artist and designer Steve Turner who created renderings for the properties and vision.
Lots and custom homes will range in price between $650,000-$900,000, while single lots will range between $215,000-$280,000. When completed, Funky Fish Houses will feature 18 single family homes with a Key West-style beach cottage ambiance.
"I fell in love with the whole concept. Fish Houses is a one-of-a-kind property and opportunity,"
Wallace plans to design and call one of the Funky Fish Houses her own, as she intends to join and be a part of the surrounding Cape Harbour community.
Homes in this neighborhood will be built directly over the water's edge along the seawall within the area of The Marina. Features include direct access to the Gulf of Mexico and personal docks for private boat parking. Property boundaries for these homes will extend approximately 25 feet over the water, allowing for an extended outdoor deck and/ or boat slip. With a Key West feel, Funky Fish Houses are within walking distance of restaurants like Rumrunners and Fathoms Restaurant & Bar.
As compared to property nearby selling lotsfor approximately $800,000 - $1 million, Funky Fish Houses lots offer reasonable prices for its charming Key West-inspired homes.
A select number of affordable lots are currently available for purchase. Each site will be individually designed by the homeowner while also collaborating with Realmark Realty's professional team of designated builders to create vibrant homes inspired by those found in the heart of Key West.
For more information on the property, please visit http://www.funkyfishhouses.com or call (239) 313-8020.
ABOUT REALMARK REALTY
Ted Stout is the real estate expert of Luxury Homes in South West Florida and one of the top-producing agents in the area. Ted is Managing Broker of Realmark Realty LLC. Ted's primary focus is buying and selling residential real estate, but he also has experience in residential development and investor representation. He has sold over $100 million dollars since he started his real estate career. In 2013 Ted sold the most expensive home in Cape Coral at $5.3 million, which is only preceded by the original sale of the home for $6 million, also sold by Realmark Realty. To find out more, visit www.capecoralrealestatelistings.net.
