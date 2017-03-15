News By Tag
International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) Names Daniel Liutikas As CEO
Liutikas brings to ILTA extensive experience in association management. Most recently, he served as the chief legal officer and corporate secretary of CompTIA. During his tenure, CompTIA's legal department was recognized by Inside Counsel magazine as one of the most innovative adopters of technology for legal efficiency in the United States.
"Dan's deep background in technology and as a practicing lawyer with a law firm and in-house gives him insights from the perspective of our members, and his association leadership provides him experience guiding a group of diverse professionals,"
"The intersection of law and technology is an exciting and rapidly expanding area of intense interest for law firms, in-house legal departments, attorneys, IT and legal operations professionals. ILTA is the premier organization serving the interests of this community and we are committed, more than ever, to evolving ILTA's benefits to address the diverse needs of its members and industry participants."
Headquartered in Austin, TX, http://www.iltanet.org has led the way in sharing knowledge and experience for those faced with challenges in their law firms and legal departments. Through the delivery of educational content and peer-networking opportunities, ILTA provides members information resources in order to make technology work for the legal profession. This includes hosting the annual LegalSEC Summit and ILTACON educational conference.
The search was conducted by association and nonprofit search experts Vetted Solutions.
