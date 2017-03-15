 
Industry News





International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) Names Daniel Liutikas As CEO

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- ILTA is considered by many to be the premier volunteer-led, staff-managed peer networking association for those who work with legal technology in law firms and corporate and government legal operations. Since its founding in 1980, the association's mission has been to educate and connect members and others in the legal technology community. It represents the professional interests of more than 20,000 global peers.

Liutikas brings to ILTA extensive experience in association management. Most recently, he served as the chief legal officer and corporate secretary of CompTIA. During his tenure, CompTIA's legal department was recognized by Inside Counsel magazine as one of the most innovative adopters of technology for legal efficiency in the United States.

"Dan's deep background in technology and as a practicing lawyer with a law firm and in-house gives him insights from the perspective of our members, and his association leadership provides him experience guiding a group of diverse professionals," said Meredith L. Williams, ILTA President. "Dan has a strong track-record of innovative thought, program development and driving strategies to benefit members and the industry. We are delighted he will be leading ILTA into the next leadership evolution."

"The intersection of law and technology is an exciting and rapidly expanding area of intense interest for law firms, in-house legal departments, attorneys, IT and legal operations professionals. ILTA is the premier organization serving the interests of this community and we are committed, more than ever, to evolving ILTA's benefits to address the diverse needs of its members and industry participants." said Liutikas. "I am grateful to the current and past staff, volunteer leaders and members of ILTA who have, over the course of four decades, created a strong community that will serve as the foundation for future growth. Leveraging technology to enhance the practice of law and solve legal practice challenges has long been one of my passions, and I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead ILTA into the future."

Headquartered in Austin, TX, http://www.iltanet.org has led the way in sharing knowledge and experience for those faced with challenges in their law firms and legal departments. Through the delivery of educational content and peer-networking opportunities, ILTA provides members information resources in order to make technology work for the legal profession. This includes hosting the annual LegalSEC Summit and ILTACON educational conference.

The search was conducted by association and nonprofit search experts Vetted Solutions.

