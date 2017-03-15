News By Tag
3H Group Hotels Opens New Hampton by Hilton in Miami
Miami's Design District Welcomes New Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Midtown
Wes St. Vil
General Manager
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Miami Midtown
+1 786-581-0600
Wesner.stvil@
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Debuts in Miami, FL
New hotel opens near Design Districtin Miami, FL
Miami, FL- Monday, March 20, 2017 –Hilton's Hampton by Hilton brand, the global mid-priced hotel known for providing travelers with its signature Hamptonality service, announced the opening of its newest property in Miami, FL. Adding to the renaissance of the up and coming Design District, the Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Midtown (http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/
Located within Miami's premier Design District with its eclectic architecture, high-end art galleries, and diverse eateries, the hotel's contemporary design and unique flare are the perfect complement to the area. Culture is at the heart of this neighborhood, with special art installations and exhibits adorning the streets in an urban meets chic, indoor-outdoor setting. "Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Midtown's ideal location makes it a welcome addition to Miami, Florida… an area that includes the Wynwood and Edgewater communities – travelers will be at the heart of the action," says Wes St. Vil, General Manager. Moreover, the hotel is conveniently situated minutes from the Miami International Airport, Port of Miami, South Beach and Downtown Miami.
The hotel's "style moderne" exterior is not lost inside; its stylish furniture and amenities in all public areas and each of its 151 guestrooms and suites add to its distinctive ambiance. The hotel will far exceed guests' expectations by going above and beyond the typical Hampton Inn & Suites prototype. On-site features include a year-round outdoor swimming pool, complimentary breakfast, 24-hour lobby coffee and tea, and WiFi, Pavilion Pantry Market, Suite Shop, 24-hour fitness and business centers, versatile meeting space, and multi-lingual staff. Each guestroom includes HDTV, free in-room movie channels and coffeemaker.
Co-developed by 3H Group Inc. and Mayan Group Inc., an affiliate of Aztec Group Inc., the hotel is owned by Midtown Lodging LLC and operated by 3H Group. Since its inception in 2000, 3H Group has become a prominent name in the hospitality industry, having effectively managed and developed numerous branded hotels. Founded in 1994, Mayan Group has successfully invested in a variety of real estate transactions, constituting a diverse portfolio that includes strong, branded hotels.
Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Midtown is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points. Wherever their travels may take them, guests can count on Hampton to deliver value, consistency, and thoughtful service.
For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Midtown (http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/
- ### -
About Hampton by Hilton
As the number one ranked franchise for the past eight years, according to Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton, including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers with more than 2,200 properties totaling more than 223,000 rooms in 19 countries and territories. High quality accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast, contribute to Hampton by Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment. Hampton by Hilton Team Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring and thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality. Hampton by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app.
