 
News By Tag
* Julius Lanoil
* GWP Inc
* Author
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Julius Lanoil Releases "The Need to Be Needed"

Psychotherapist, Consultant at Fountain House's Second Book Focuses on His Career
 
 
julius
julius
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Julius Lanoil
GWP Inc
Author

Industry:
Books

Location:
Boca Raton - Florida - US

BOCA RATON, Fla. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Julius Lanoil, Pyschotherapist, Wellness Consultant, and Psychiatric Rehabilitation Specialist, adds another title to his resume: author, twice over. Lanoil is releasing his second book, "The Need to Be Needed," which examines his career and portrays him as a flawed, rebellious, outrageous, and insightful psychotherapist.

"The title captures my interest in the human need to feel relevant in the world and the importance of relating to that often non verbalized need to live a meaningful and satisfying life," Lanoil said. "This book gives unfiltered insight and reflections about my career's journey."

"The Need to Be Needed" is uniquely told. The narrative is done through vignettes and reflections. Lanoil uses his poetic sensibilities in his prose, which gives the book a humorous and haunting nature.

For more information about the book or to purchase it, you can visit here (http://juliuslanoil.com/books/). You can learn more about Julius Lanoil by visiting his website (http://juliuslanoil.com/about-me/).

About Julius Lanoil

He is the co-author of Fountain House: Creating Community in Mental Health Practice, published by Columbia University Press, and has written many articles that can be found on his website, www.juliuslanoil.com. He has served as the assistant director of Fountain House and an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and director of psychiatric rehabilitation at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. While there he created The Club, a unique treatment model for people with serious mental illness, and SERV, a statewide New Jersey housing program. He is also a co-founder of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and the first co-editor of its journal.

About GWP Inc.

GWP Inc., founded in 1991, is a full-service advertising agency in the heart of Montclair, NJ, and is known as "the best kept secret" amongst our clients with a focus in Rebranding, Rebuilding and Revitalizing businesses. Among our in-house capabilities, are online and traditional media planning and buying, video production, online marketing, TV, radio and print creative and production. GWP is a boutique agency with five divisions, working independently and/or in concert to deliver strategically sound, creatively crafted, targeted campaigns. For more information about GWP Inc., visit their website athttp://gwpinc.com/ or call 973-746-0500.

Contact
Emery Childs
***@gwpinc.com
End
Source:Julius Lanoil
Email:***@gwpinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Julius Lanoil, GWP Inc, Author
Industry:Books
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GWP Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share