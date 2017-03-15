News By Tag
Julius Lanoil Releases "The Need to Be Needed"
Psychotherapist, Consultant at Fountain House's Second Book Focuses on His Career
"The title captures my interest in the human need to feel relevant in the world and the importance of relating to that often non verbalized need to live a meaningful and satisfying life," Lanoil said. "This book gives unfiltered insight and reflections about my career's journey."
"The Need to Be Needed" is uniquely told. The narrative is done through vignettes and reflections. Lanoil uses his poetic sensibilities in his prose, which gives the book a humorous and haunting nature.
For more information about the book or to purchase it, you can visit here (http://juliuslanoil.com/
About Julius Lanoil
He is the co-author of Fountain House: Creating Community in Mental Health Practice, published by Columbia University Press, and has written many articles that can be found on his website, www.juliuslanoil.com. He has served as the assistant director of Fountain House and an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and director of psychiatric rehabilitation at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. While there he created The Club, a unique treatment model for people with serious mental illness, and SERV, a statewide New Jersey housing program. He is also a co-founder of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and the first co-editor of its journal.
About GWP Inc.
GWP Inc., founded in 1991, is a full-service advertising agency in the heart of Montclair, NJ, and is known as "the best kept secret" amongst our clients with a focus in Rebranding, Rebuilding and Revitalizing businesses. Among our in-house capabilities, are online and traditional media planning and buying, video production, online marketing, TV, radio and print creative and production. GWP is a boutique agency with five divisions, working independently and/or in concert to deliver strategically sound, creatively crafted, targeted campaigns. For more information about GWP Inc., visit their website athttp://gwpinc.com/
Contact
Emery Childs
***@gwpinc.com
