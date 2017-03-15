News By Tag
Kingspan, PowerLift, Redd Team and Sukup Accepted as New MBMA Members in 2017
MBMA welcomes four new members to its ranks in 2017: Kingspan, PowerLift, Redd Team and Sukup.
The MBMA is comprised of metal building system manufacturers and their suppliers who fabricate or manufacture materials for its member companies, and also architecture and engineering firms and service providers. Members of all classes are industry advocates who promote metal as the preferred building solution for low-rise, non-residential construction projects.
"Metal building systems are the premier building solution in terms of performance, aesthetics, sustainability and speed-to-market. MBMA member firms are instrumental in increasing the prominence and usage of these systems in the low-rise commercial construction market," says MBMA Associate General Manager Dan Walker, PE.
MBMA members interact with industry professionals and key decision-makers through MBMA conferences, meetings, webinars and special projects. They also provide service to the industry through committee involvement which leads to industry improvements and new research. Additional member benefits include exclusive access to industry news updates and statistics, unique continuing education opportunities, and publication discounts.
MBMA Chair Brad Curtis adds, "Many professional leaders have risen to the top of their field due to their involvement in MBMA. Our organization offers many opportunities to stimulate personal growth. It is a privilege to also help our member companies build and achieve their leadership goals."
Kingspan Insulated Panels, part of the Kingspan Group, is a global insulated metal panel manufacturer headquartered in DeLand, Fla. National Sales Manager Jeff Gerhardt will serve as the company's MBMA delegate.
With more than 30 hydraulic door manufacturing locations across the U.S. and in Canada, PowerLift Hydraulic Doors, based in Lake Benton, Minn., will be represented by National Sales Representative Scott Douglas.
Redd Team by Sapa, operating out of Delhi, La., is a national manufacturer of aluminum access products such as walkways, ramps and stairs. The company's MBMA representative is Northeastern Account Executive Tom Reilly Sr.
Headquartered in Sheffield, Iowa, Sukup Manufacturing is a family-owned manufacturer of grain bins, grain dryers, material handling equipment and metal buildings for agricultural use. Quality Engineer Ben Furleigh is the company's appointed MBMA representative.
Efforts made by MBMA's members serve to educate and inspire the greater building community. To learn more about membership opportunities, contact mbma@mbma.com (mailto:mbma@
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.
Media Contact
Dan Walker, Associate General Manager
216.241.7333
mbma@mbma.com
