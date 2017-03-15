 
News By Tag
* Russell Finex
* Vibratory Screeners
* Industrial Filters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nuremberg
  Bavaria
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Latest innovations in sieving and filtration for paint and coatings at the ECS 2017

Check out the latest innovations in screening and filtration for paint and coatings at the European Coatings Show; hall 5, stand 5-132.
 
 
Russell-Finex-European-coatings-show
Russell-Finex-European-coatings-show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Russell Finex
* Vibratory Screeners
* Industrial Filters

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Nuremberg - Bavaria - Germany

Subject:
* Events

NUREMBERG, Germany - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- From 4th to 6th April 2017, the international coatings community will gather for the European Coatings Show (ECS) in Nuremberg, Germany. It is the leading international show for paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and construction chemicals. Besides raw materials, the focus of this edition will also be on laboratory and production technology, as well as on measuring and testing equipment. The last edition of ECS, in 2015, had over 1,000 exhibitors from 42 countries and 28,481 visitors from 107 countries.

Russell Finex will showcase the latest developments for the manufacture of paints and coatings in hall 5, stand 5-132. Every type of coating, depending on the manufacturing process, needs to be either screened or filtered. Russell Finex will present a wide variety of separation solutions which can be incorporated in your coatings production line.

The Finex 22™ Sieve is a unique portable vibrating screener. It is capable of simple safety screening and accurate grading of powders and granules but Russell Finex also offers high-speed versions for screening difficult powder coatings or high viscosity liquid paints. It is the most versatile powerful vibrating screener on the market.

The Russell Compact Sieve® is the ideal vibrating sieve to improve the purity of your product. It eliminates the contamination of both liquid and powder coatings ensuring the best quality for the end user. This check screener also achieves higher throughputs compared to conventional vibrating screens. It is available in a wide range of sizes and options so it can be tailored to your specific needs.

The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® is the recommended separation solution when filtering liquid paint. Together with its unique SpiroKlene™ wiper system it provides effective and continuous filtration down to 10 micron. Because this innovative self-cleaning filter is totally enclosed, no product contamination is possible, resulting in a better product quality. When combining it with the Russell Filter Management System™ there is no need for operator involvement. This type of automatic filtration system means an increased productivity and a reduction in labor costs.

Speak to one of our experienced stand representatives for additional information at Hall 5, Stand 5-132 during ECS 2017 or visit our website at  http://www.russellfinex.com to find out how we can help you with your specific application.

Contact
Russell Finex Inc
***@russellfinex.com
End
Source:Russell Finex Inc
Email:***@russellfinex.com
Posted By:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Russell Finex, Vibratory Screeners, Industrial Filters
Industry:Engineering
Location:Nuremberg - Bavaria - Germany
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share