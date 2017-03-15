News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Latest innovations in sieving and filtration for paint and coatings at the ECS 2017
Check out the latest innovations in screening and filtration for paint and coatings at the European Coatings Show; hall 5, stand 5-132.
Russell Finex will showcase the latest developments for the manufacture of paints and coatings in hall 5, stand 5-132. Every type of coating, depending on the manufacturing process, needs to be either screened or filtered. Russell Finex will present a wide variety of separation solutions which can be incorporated in your coatings production line.
The Finex 22™ Sieve is a unique portable vibrating screener. It is capable of simple safety screening and accurate grading of powders and granules but Russell Finex also offers high-speed versions for screening difficult powder coatings or high viscosity liquid paints. It is the most versatile powerful vibrating screener on the market.
The Russell Compact Sieve® is the ideal vibrating sieve to improve the purity of your product. It eliminates the contamination of both liquid and powder coatings ensuring the best quality for the end user. This check screener also achieves higher throughputs compared to conventional vibrating screens. It is available in a wide range of sizes and options so it can be tailored to your specific needs.
The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® is the recommended separation solution when filtering liquid paint. Together with its unique SpiroKlene™ wiper system it provides effective and continuous filtration down to 10 micron. Because this innovative self-cleaning filter is totally enclosed, no product contamination is possible, resulting in a better product quality. When combining it with the Russell Filter Management System™ there is no need for operator involvement. This type of automatic filtration system means an increased productivity and a reduction in labor costs.
Speak to one of our experienced stand representatives for additional information at Hall 5, Stand 5-132 during ECS 2017 or visit our website at http://www.russellfinex.com to find out how we can help you with your specific application.
Contact
Russell Finex Inc
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse