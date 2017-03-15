News By Tag
Floating Hotels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecas
Preference of travelers to peaceful and riverside areas than crowded places has increased the demand to stay in floating hotels. Factors that drive the growth of the market during the forecast period are increase in per capita income in developing countries, rise in purchasing capacity of people, upsurge in trend to travel in vacations, increase in service class population, and various discounts & lucrative offers available on online booking.
The global floating hotels market is segmented on the basis of room type into single occupancy and double occupancy. On the basis of price range, it is classified into premium, mid, and low. Geographically, the market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players identified across the value chain of this report include Floating and rotating hotel tower, Conrad Maldives, Dragon Inn floating resort, Four Seasons Bora Bora, Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge (Panama), River Kwai Jungle Rafts (Thailand), Queen Mary Long Beach (California)
KEY BENEFITS
•The study provides an in-depth analysis of the floating hotels market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.
•The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
•Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
•Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies in the market.
Floating Hotels Market Key Segmentation
By Room Type
•Single Occupancy
•Double Occupancy
By Price Range
•Premium
•Mid
•Low
By Geography
•North America
oU.S.
oCanada
oMexico
•Europe
oFrance
oGermany
oUK
oRest of Europe
•Asia-Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oSouth Korea
oRest of Asia-Pacific
•LAMEA
oLatin America
oMiddle East
oAfrica
Key Players
•Floating and rotating hotel tower
•Conrad Maldives
•Dragon Inn floating resort
•Four Seasons Bora Bora
•Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge (Panama)
•River Kwai Jungle Rafts (Thailand)
•Queen Mary Long Beach (California)
