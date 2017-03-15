 
Floating Hotels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecas

PORTLAND, Ore. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Floating hotels are built on riverside areas and have gained traction over the past few years globally. These hotels are constructed on columns that are raised from water bed and are similar to other traditional hotels, with all the amenities included. The floating hotels attract numerous travelers and are significantly preferred by newly-wed couples for their honeymoon destination.

Preference of travelers to peaceful and riverside areas than crowded places has increased the demand to stay in floating hotels. Factors that drive the growth of the market during the forecast period are increase in per capita income in developing countries, rise in purchasing capacity of people, upsurge in trend to travel in vacations, increase in service class population, and various discounts & lucrative offers available on online booking.

The global floating hotels market is segmented on the basis of room type into single occupancy and double occupancy. On the basis of price range, it is classified into premium, mid, and low. Geographically, the market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players identified across the value chain of this report include Floating and rotating hotel tower, Conrad Maldives, Dragon Inn floating resort, Four Seasons Bora Bora, Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge (Panama), River Kwai Jungle Rafts (Thailand), Queen Mary Long Beach (California), and others.

KEY BENEFITS

•The study provides an in-depth analysis of the floating hotels market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

•The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

•Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

•Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies in the market.

Floating Hotels Market Key Segmentation

By Room Type

•Single Occupancy

•Double Occupancy

By Price Range

•Premium

•Mid

•Low

By Geography

•North America

oU.S.

oCanada

oMexico

•Europe

oFrance

oGermany

oUK

oRest of Europe

•Asia-Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oSouth Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

•LAMEA

oLatin America

oMiddle East

oAfrica

Key Players

•Floating and rotating hotel tower

•Conrad Maldives

•Dragon Inn floating resort

•Four Seasons Bora Bora

•Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge (Panama)

•River Kwai Jungle Rafts (Thailand)

•Queen Mary Long Beach (California)

Request Toc & Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-samp...
Floating hotels market, hotels
Hotels
Portland - Oregon - United States
