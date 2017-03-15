 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Legal Publish Announces Strategic Development Partnership with Tikit

New email intelligence module integrates Tikit eMarketing with Legal Publish Marketing Cloud
 
 
NEW YORK - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Legal Publish, a leading provider of marketing and data platforms for law and professional service firms, and Tikit, part of the BT Group and leading provider of technology solutions for law and professional services firms, today announced a strategic development partnership. The new partnership will combine the power of Tikit eMarketing, the company's flagship email marketing and event management application, with the Legal Publish Marketing Cloud, a robust data-driven marketing automation platform.

The partnership will not only bring the benefits of closed-loop marketing to law firms of varying size but will offer a custom integrated email marketing application. The new Email Intelligence module, now part of the Legal Publish Marketing Cloud suite, has been uniquely developed using the proven Tikit e-marketing engine. Email Intelligence is a native cloud-based solution with a newly designed interface and the flexibility to integrate with a wide variety of data sources giving even mid-size law firms the power of a battle-tested, robust e-Marketing platform, as well as the AM Law 100.

The addition of Email Intelligence to Legal Publish's existing modules enables law firms to manage their websites, proposals, experience, social media, reputation and email campaigns from a central system. Content can be shared throughout the platform and a host of analytics can be generated to provide valuable insights. This will help legal marketers deliver relevant messages at the right time to clients and prospects.

"More and more law firm marketing departments are looking for a fully integrated solution addressing all of the departments' needs, thereby providing more agility and higher value in communications  resulting in a better digital relationship with the firm's clients and prospects," stated Peter Zver , president of Tikit North America.

"We are excited to have entered into a strategic partnership with Tikit to create and launch the Email Intelligence module," says Eric Diamond, founder and CEO of Legal Publish. "Tikit has a stellar reputation in the law firm e-Marketing space and its flexible product made it the perfect fit for us as we looked to extend our existing marketing platform. The partnership and integration between Tikit and Legal Publish combines two leading technologies that provide law firms with a powerful way to communicate more effectively with clients and prospects."

http://www.legalpublish.com and http://www.tikit.com will be previewing the newly integrated Email Intelligence module as part of the Legal Publish platform at the Legal Marketing Association's annual conference in Las Vegas, March 27-30.
Source:Tikit
