BEYA STEM Global Competiveness Conference

 
BEYA STEM Global Competiveness
Washington Marriott Wardman Park, Washington, DC
Conference:  February 9-11, 2017

More than 7,000 science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students, professionals, and leaders are expected to attend the 31st BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference, scheduled for February 9-11 2017 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

The annual BEYA Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Global Competitiveness Conference is one of the largest diversity events for scientists and engineers.

The United States retains its place among the top five countries in the Global Competitiveness Index 2015–2016 Rankings. According to the report, America's major strength is its combination of exceptional innovation capacity, large market size, and sophisticated businesses. Innovation is driven by collaboration between firms and universities, availability of scientists and engineers, and company spending on research and development.

BEYA STEM Global Competiveness Conference attendees have the opportunity to attend more than 55 professional development seminars alongside industry leaders representing Aerotek, Boeing, Boston Scientific, Exelon, FCA, , L-3, General Dynamics, GE, GM, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Lockheed Martin, MITRE, Leidos, NASA, Navy Civilian Careers, Northrop Grumman,  Raytheon, SAIC, over three days.

Secure your BEYA STEM Conference seat today to learn, network and foster partnerships with peers and top employers in the STEM industry.

Source:Career Communications Group
